Philippe Venet, Hubert de Givenchy’s Partner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

According to Women’s Wear Daily, iconic fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, has died at the age of 91. Known for dressing his muse Audrey Hepburn for many years, he became a true icon in the industry. In the wake of his death, Givenchy leaves behind relatives who loved him, including his longtime partner, Philippe Venet. Get to know more about Givenchy’s family life and his love Venet.

1. Givenchy’s Death Was Announced By Venet

2. Like Givenchy, Venet Was Also a Fashion Designer

Designer Givenchy’s death was announced by his partner Venet and the house of Givenchy released a statement, following the news. The house described Givenchy as “a major personality of the world of French haute couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century.” The official statement by the house read that, “He revolutionized international fashion with the timelessly stylish looks he created for Audrey Hepburn, his great friend and muse for over 40 years. His work remains as relevant today as it was then. He will be greatly missed.”

3. The Family Is Planning a Private Funeral

Venet was a fashion designer, as was Givenchy. He established the Philippe Venet couture house in Paris in 1962. Venet launched a menswear collection in the 1990’s, according to Fashion Encyclopedia.

4. Givenchy Had Compared His Friendship with Audrey Hepburn to Marriage

Givenchy leaves behind his nieces and nephews and their children in the wake of his death, along with Venet. The family has asked for privacy and WWD has reported they are planning a private funeral. The family has also requested that instead of flowers, donations be made to Unicef in his name.

Telegraph has reported that Givenchy and actress Audrey Hepburn were very close. Hepburn was his muse and friend for years. He dressed her both on and off-screen. Givenchy even had a book of sketches dedicated to Hepburn, titled “To Audrey with Love”.

Hepburn died of colon cancer in 1993. Givenchy described her as an amazing human being. Talking about his relationship with her, Givenchy said that, “It was a kind of marriage … Little by little, our friendship grew and with it a confidence in each other. There [was never] any criticism of the other person, no upsets … I always respected Audrey’s taste. She was not like other movie stars in that she liked simplicity.”

5. The Couple Worked Together for Years