Stormy Daniels’ ’60 Minutes’ Interview Time & Channel

On tonight’s episode of 60 Minutes, adult film star Stormy Daniels will sit down to discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The scandal has continued to gain attention and tonight, America will get an inside look at the alleged relationship. According to CNN, Daniels will weigh in on her connection to Trump and the alleged “hush money” she was paid to keep quiet. Read on for more details on what to expect from the 60 Minutes episode, how to watch the show online, what time it starts and what channel to watch below.

EPISODE DATE & TIME: The episode airs from 7 – 8 p.m. ET/PT tonight, on March 25, 2018. No encore presentations are listed with TV Guide.

TV CHANNEL: The show airs on the CBS network. Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

OFFICIAL CBS EPISODE DESCRIPTION: Tonight’s episode focuses on Daniels, in addition to a pro athlete. CBS reports that for Daniels’ portion of the show, “The adult film star known as “Stormy Daniels” talks to Anderson Cooper about the relationship she says she had with Donald Trump in 2006 and 2007, revealing details that bring her story up to the present. This is the first and only television interview in which she speaks about the alleged relationship. Andy Court is the producer.” The other segment is described as this: “Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went from selling trinkets in the streets of Athens as a boy to landing a $100 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, is making big waves in the NBA. Steve Kroft reports. Draggan Mihailovich is the producer.”