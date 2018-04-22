PHOTOS: Melania Trump & Barack Obama Share Moment at Barbara Bush Funeral

First Lady Melania Trump was spotted smiling and laughing with former president Barack Obama before Barbara Bush’s funeral service Saturday afternoon, causing social media users to flood Twitter with jokes about her marriage to President Trump and questions of what former president Obama had said to her.

“Melania looks happier at a funeral than she has in ages. Wouldn’t you too if you went from being with Donald every day to sitting next to Barack?” wrote one social media user.

In addition to her husband, George H.W. Bush & oldest son, George W. Bush, Barack Obama & Bill Clinton attended Barbara Bush's funeral in Texas.

First lady Melania Trump was also at the service, as were former first ladies Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/MllTxEqdgO pic.twitter.com/vY9U8kUzKA — The Voice of America (@VOANews) April 21, 2018

The wife of former President George H.W. Bush died on Tuesday at age 92. She was honored at a funeral service at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

It was recently announced that the President Trump would not be attending Mrs. Bush’s funeral in order “to avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush family and friends attending the service,” according to a statement released by the White House and obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday.

However, that didn’t stop the FLOTUS from attending, flanked by two private resident staffers who had worked under Mrs. Bush during the former first lady’s eight years in the White House, according to a White House aid.

@flotus, knowing how close Barbara Bush was to White House residence staff, is bringing George Hainey, the former head maitre’d, and Buddy Carter, an usher, as her guests, per an aide. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 21, 2018

The Twitter-sphere was buzzing with talk of the friendly exchange, with users mentioning how happy the FLOTUS looked and some wondering what Mr. Obama said to her to make her smile.

Melania looks happier at a funeral than she has in ages. Wouldn’t you too if you went from being with Donald every day to sitting next to Barack?

#barbarabushfuneral pic.twitter.com/JrnLY0MJyX — Great Scott! 🇺🇸 (@ScottFrazier19) April 21, 2018

Melania Trump’s Radiant Smile For Barack Obama at Barbara Bush’s Funeral Lit Up the Internet https://t.co/BKYc3MHWD4 — People (@people) April 21, 2018

Mr. Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were seated in the front row at the service, as was current First Lady Mrs. Trump, who was there representing the Trump family. On the other end of the row were Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as their daughter Chelsea.

One of Hillary Clinton’s aides Philippe Reines added, “Obama is a funny guy, but that’s a woman craving distance from a monster being reminded what dignity looks like.”

A funeral. Sitting next to the man she & her husband birthered. Yet it’s the 1st smile on her in years. In older photos she’s ALWAYS smiling. Obama is a funny guy, but that’s a woman craving distance from a monster being reminded what dignity looks like. she’s still complicit. https://t.co/e4IXOze3bt — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) April 21, 2018

Although the official White House statement claimed that President Trump would be skipping the funeral because he didn’t want to disrupt the events, it was reported by the Associated Press that he would be residing at his Florida estate over the weekend, causing some social media users to joke that the First Lady and former POTUS were sharing a laugh at President Trump’s expense.

“Hey POTUS,” said Twitter user Andy Lassner. “How’s golf?”

add "make Melania smile" to the long list of things Obama can do that Trump can't — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) April 21, 2018

Others mentioned that the picture of the two smiling and laughing together spoke volumes to the type of man that Mr. Obama is, despite the tense relationship that President Trump and Mr. Obama shared throughout the years.

This photo from Barbara Bush’s funeral speaks volumes. After everything Trump has done to Obama, Obama still treats Melania with kindness and respect. What a diplomat and gentleman. That’s a real President. No way Trump would be half this warm to Michelle. pic.twitter.com/7BSqplbdhT — Adam Best (@adamcbest) April 21, 2018

Look at Obama making Melania laugh even though both she and her husband are racist birthers. Where’s Donny? Golfing? Obama is classier than the entire trump family put together. https://t.co/nhdhGVBNX5 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) April 21, 2018

Others were just curious as to what Mr. Obama said to the FLOTUS that made her smile so much.

What an image given the tweets statements, and speeches in the past 445 days. Wonder what President Obama just said to Mrs. Trump…. pic.twitter.com/lnI0GGpX7n — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 21, 2018

And yet others noted of how happy and relaxed the FLOTUS looked.

This is Melania and Obama sitting together today at former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral. Have you ever, ever, EVER seen Melania smile like this, and look this relaxed, beside her own husband? Ever? pic.twitter.com/9qYLT2glIH — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) April 21, 2018

Melania Trump is happier at a funeral with Barack Obama than at an inaugural luncheon with Donald Trump.#Melania #Obama #BarbaraBush pic.twitter.com/rYXH8vMzr8 — C West (@CWest3118) April 21, 2018

Many users mentioned how strong and gracious it was for the FLOTUS to sit with the Obama’s, and gave her kudos for “putting aside [her] feelings” and politics to attend Mrs. Bush’s funeral.

Gotta give @FLOTUS props. Just walked in, by herself, w/ Obama, Michelle, Bill & Hill, to #BarbaraBushFuneral

Not easy.

Kudos to our strong, independent, beautiful First Lady (& to the others who put aside their feelings & politics to at least for one day, just be Americans) pic.twitter.com/xbVnRhUyso — ɭ๏ɭค💋 (@DropTha_Mic25) April 21, 2018

She looks relaxed, at ease, confident and happy. This is the most beautiful I've ever seen her. — Michelle (@SoSofieFatale) April 21, 2018

Following the funeral, Mrs. Trump released a statement, expressing her condolences to the Bush family.

“Today the world paid tribute to a woman of indisputable character and grace. It was my honor to travel to Houston to give my respects to Barbara Bush and the remarkable life she led as a mother, wife, and fearless First Lady. My sincerest thoughts and prayers continue to be with George H.W., and the entire Bush family,” she said.

Former President George W. Bush was photographed pushing his 93-year-old dad in a wheelchair past Mrs. Trump, the Obamas and the Clintons. The elder Bush wore a pair of socks decorated with a book pattern to honor his wife of 73 years and her commitment to family literacy. Many of the female attendees wore strands of pearls, Barbara Bush’s signature accessory.