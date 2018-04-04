PHOTOS: Nasim Aghdam, YouTube Shooting Suspect

Nasim Aghdam was identified by local news outlets in California as the woman who is suspected of shooting multiple people at the YouTube headquarters building in San Bruno. Authorities say that the female shooter then took her own life at the scene.

She was an animal-rights activist who railed against the mistreatment of animals. Although police initially said she shot four people, CNN is reporting that the number was later given as three people.

The motive for the mass shooting has not yet been released by authorities, although California news outlets have reported that it may have been domestic in nature and was not related to terrorism. However, the police chief said later that the motive was not yet clear, including whether the shooting was domestic-related. “We know very, very little right now, and we probably won’t know more until tomorrow morning,” he said in a news conference. Aghdam, however, had a YouTube channel herself, and she also was fairly prolific online. You can see a number of photos of her below in this story.

ABC7 was one of the local news outlets to confirm the shooter’s identity. The names of the victims and their exact relationship to Aghdam have not yet been released. Aghdam is in her 30s and lived in southern California, according to online sites.

#BREAKING: Sources say YouTube shooter identified as user Nasim Aghdam, a user of the platform:https://t.co/Am3JcZ3xvn pic.twitter.com/vkNnIvxxwo — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 4, 2018

You can see more photos of her here. Many of them come from her Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as her now deleted YouTube channel. In 2009, The LATimes Blog ran a story that featured Aghdam. The lead said, “Two dozen animal rights activists — accompanied by four dogs — demonstrated outside Camp Pendleton today to protest the use of pigs in “live tissue” training for Marines and sailors learning how to treat battlefield casualties.”

The story quoted Aghdam, who was then 29, as saying, “For me animal rights equals human rights. Just because they can’t talk doesn’t mean we should take advantage of them.” She was identified as “Nasim Aghdam, 29, a construction company office manager from San Diego” at that time.

Here’s another photo of her:

Her YouTube channel contained a series of parody and cooking videos, as well as complaints that YouTube had discriminated her and “filtered” her content on the channel.

You can read more about Nasim Aghdamd here: