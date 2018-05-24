Presidential Election 2020: Trump Favored in Odds

Donald Trump is the 45th president of the United States and quite possibly the most divisive one. If you are on the left, you are against everything Trump stands for. Almost daily, you hear or read some Democrat say the word “Impeach” regarding Trump whether it’s because of the Russian scandal, secret payments to porn stars or whatever else has transpired. There’s generally something new every week.

Those on the far right love Trump and remain intensely loyal because he’s giving them what they want – closing the borders, fewer taxes, etc. Republicans believe the liberal media comes up with all this “Fake News” in order to bring Trump down. That’s one group which loves Trump, the media. Barack Obama didn’t make this much “non-presidential news” in his entire eight-year tenure. Trump sells newspapers, magazines and makes people click on Internet stories. Fox News, Trump’s favorite network, has never had higher ratings.

The 2020 election is more than two years away, but Trump literally started planning for re-election barely days after his inauguration. We already have his slogan: “Keep America Great,” which naturally follows his 2016 “Make America Great Again.” Trump is already raising money and has hired Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, to run his re-election bid. That happened a few months ago, and it’s highly unusual for a sitting president to hire a campaign manager so far ahead of the next election.

Just like anything else, a wager is available on what promises to be a wild 2020 U.S. presidential election. Trump is the +250 favorite on the odds to win the 2020 Presidential Election at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com even though he lost the popular vote in 2016 to Hillary Clinton.

While Clinton came up short in her bid to become the first female U.S. president, Democratic Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren is the +900 second-favorite to win the 2020 election.

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders lost the race for the Democratic bid in 2016 to Clinton, although calling Sanders a Democrat might be inaccurate as he self-identifies as a socialist – millennials seem to really connect with Sanders, who is +1000 to win in 2020.

We all know who Oprah Winfrey is, and she’s one of few Americans richer and probably more well-known than Trump. She has long been associated with Democratic party causes and fundraising but has publicly said she won’t run in 2020. People can change their minds and Winfrey is at +1000.

Two interesting names are current vice president Mike Pence (+1200), who is even more far right than Trump, and former Obama vice president Joe Biden (+1400).

Many believe Biden would have won the 2016 Democratic nomination had he chosen to run, but he didn’t for family reasons. Pence won’t run against Trump, obviously, but were Trump to be impeached or leave office early then Pence would take over as president and likely be the Republican nominee.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.