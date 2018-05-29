Sean Ganey: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A man in Tennesee man shot-and-killed his in-laws and wife before taking his own life in a horrific scene that unfolded on Memorial Day. Police were called to a home in Murfreesboro at around 3:30 p.m. on May 28 after getting a report of shots fired. Inside the home, along Rivercrest Drive in the Walter Hill community, authorities found the bodies of two men and two women. It’s thought that Sean Ganey, 29, killed his wife, Cassidy Ganey, her father, Kenny Adair, 55, and his wife, Shelly Lorenz-Adair, 48. Ganey then took his own life. A child was home at the time of the shooting but was unharmed, reports WSMV.

The bodies were all found in a bedroom of the home. A handgun which is thought to have been the murder weapon was also recovered.

If you or anyone you know is suffering in a domestic violence situation, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline on 1-800-799-7233.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Deputies Were Called to the Home a Week Previously as Ganey Was Suffering From ‘Suicidal Thoughts’

News Channel 5 reports that sheriff’s deputies were called to Ganey’s home a week before the shooting as he had reportedly been suffering from suicidal thoughts. Ganey was taken from the home to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was evaluated. Police have not said what occurred between then and the shooting. The station’s report says that the Ganey family had removed guns from the house.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh told the media, “He was transported to the hospital and… we’re trying to find out now what took place after that.”

According to his Facebook page, Ganey is from Foley, Alabama.

2. Cassidy Ganey Wrote on Twitter that She Was ‘Wife to My Favorite Dude’ & ‘Christ Follower’

On her Twitter page, Cassidy Ganey writes that she is a “Christ follower. Wife to my favorite dude. Mama to the sweetest girl.” While on her Facebook page, Cassidy Ganey writes similarly, “Saved by Christ. Wife to a hottie. Mama to my sweet girl. Future teacher.” On that page, Cassidy Ganey says she is from Greenville, South Carolina but now lives in Smyrna, Tennessee. In her about section, Cassidy writes, “I seek God first in everything that I do. I’m going to travel the world. I want to work with children for the rest of my life. I’m 18, and I have so many dreams. I’m a cheerleader. you should be jealous of how awesome my friends are. I laugh all the time… at everything. I love my family more than the world. I’m suuuuper friendly. The end.”

3. Kenny Adair Was a Vice President With One of the World’s Largest Timeshare Company

According to his LinkedIn page, Kenny Adair was the vice president of financial services at Diamond Resorts International, one of the largest timeshares companies in the world. Previously, Adair had been the vice president of sales with the company. Between 2010 and 2015, Adair was a vice president with Wyndham Vacation Ownership. Kenny Adair has previously been based in Hawaii and Orlando.

4. Shelly Lorenz Adair’s Facebook Page Has Become a Shrine in the Wake of the Shooting

Shelly Lorenz Adair’s Facebook page has become a shrine as news of the shooting filters through. One friend wrote, “You guys will definitely be missed but never forgotten. My ❤️, prayers 🙏🏻 and condolences goes out to your family. May GOD place his hands on everyone for healing and strength🙏🏻❤️.” Another said, “I’m so thankful that we truly became cousins these last few months. Thankful I got to know you. Thankful for the way you loved my family. Thankful for our laughs and shared love of all things vintage. I am so sad it was too short. I am so sad for your family and friends who obviously loved you so much. Rest In Peace Sweet Lady. I am really going to miss you.” Another said, “All I see is that beautiful smile of yours that was always on your face….. I look at every picture and there it is. So beautiful inside and out.

RIP Shelly, Kenny and Cassidy.”

Lorenz Adair graduated from the University of Wisconsin-eau Claire in 1992 with a degree in corporate exercise management and psychology. According to her LinkedIn page, Lorenz Adair worked for Wyndham Vacation Ownership in Hawaii between September 2010 and March 2013. She first began working for the company in May 2003. In March 2014, Lorenz Adair began working for Diamond Resorts International. In March 2018, Lorenz Adair started her own business, Sweet T N Biscuits in Lascassas, Tennessee. In her description on LinkedIn, Lorenz Adair says, ‘Owner operator of vintage finds and antiques specializing in industrial farm and rustic!” On her Facebook page, Lorenz Adair says she is from New Holstein, Wisconsin, she writes, “Wisconsin girl finally back on a farm. Business owner and proud wife!”

5. This Is the Second Murder/Suicide in Murfreesboro in the Space of 2 Weeks

The shooting is the second murder/suicide to occur in Murfreesboro in two weeks. At a media briefing following Ganey’s shooting spree, Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said, “This is a very tragic situation we see far too often. Unfortunately, this is the second time in a short period of time. I think it’s a tragic, tragic event.” In that previous incident, Amanda Gaunichaux was shot-and-killed by her husband, Anthony Gaunichaux, on May 18. WSMV reports that the couple’s two-year-old son was home and unharmed during the incident. Amanda’s niece, Brooke Hasty, pleaded with WSMV for sufferers of domestic violence to get out of their situations, “We also want to reach out to people who are being abused verbally, please, get out. If we can tell Amanda’s story to save another person’s life, get out of the relationship. It will not change, it will not get better. Do not cover up for them, because this is what could happen.”

A Go Fund Me page that was set up for Amanda has raised over $30,000 of a $10,000 goal for her son.