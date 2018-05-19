Thomas Markle Health Update Post Heart Attack, Surgery

Thomas Markle will miss the wedding between his daughter, Meghan Markle ,and the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry, having undergone surgery following a heart attack.

Mr. Markle, who lives in Mexico, was having some chest pain following a heart attack that he suffered over a week ago. He decided to head to a hospital to get checked out. Doctors decided that he needed surgery — one that would keep him from traveling to London to walk his daughter down the aisle.

According to TMZ, Mr. Markle had stents implanted in his blood vessels. This is a relatively common procedure, especially for someone who has suffered a heart attack.

According to TMZ, Mr. Markle had stents implanted in his blood vessels. This is a relatively common procedure, especially for someone who has suffered a heart attack. A stent is a tiny tube that doctors can insert into a blocked passageway to keep it open and restore blood flow.

Thomas Markle’s surgery appears to have been a success. He told TMZ that he was doing okay, but that it would take a while for him to heal.

“I’m ok. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited,” he told TMZ.

As far as Mr. Markle’s overall health is concerned, his weight may have been a contributing factor in his heart attack.

As far as Mr. Markle's overall health is concerned, his weight may have been a contributing factor in his heart attack. Being obese puts people at a higher risk for health problems such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Although stents are often very effective in helping the body through heart issues, doctors tend to advise patients to strive for healthier lifestyles. This includes adding light exercise and a proper diet to help improve heart function and overall health.

For the time being, Mr. Markle will be laying low. It is unknown if his daughter has any plans to visit him after her wedding.

On May 17, Meghan Markle released a statement confirming that her father was unable to attend her wedding and thus would not be walking her down the aisle.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” the statement, released by Kensington Palace, read. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday,” Megan added.

This has undoubtedly been a very stressful time for Ms. Markle, who has been worried about her father’s health while planning a wedding that will be watched by millions of people all over the world.