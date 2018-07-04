Are the Banks Open on the 4th Of July 2018?

Independence Day falls on a Wednesday for 2018, and most of the banks are closed. However, certain banks will remain open. So, what is open? Are banks near me open or closed on the 4th of July?

Bank of America, CitiBank, Chase, Capital One, Fifth Third Bank, Huntington Bank, TD Bank, Key Bank, Wells Fargo and Citizens Bank are all closed. Wells Fargo will have most branches closed, but check with your local areas because there may be a few open. Chase Bank’s call centers may be open on the 4th of July, but the branches will be closed.

According to GoBankingRates, HSBC Bank will have branches that are open on July 4, 2018, so check with your local branches to find out which locations are available.

Banks that are closed will resume services on the following day. Should you wish to check your local bank branch, click here to search the bank tracker system. And, as far as bank transfers go, any transactions made on the holiday will not be processed until the following business day. Check deposits will not clear until the next business day as well. Online banking, mobile banking and ATMs will still be in operation.

The New York Stock Exchange and Federal Reserve Banks will be closed down. The New York Stock Exchange will close early on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 1 p.m. ET and will remain closed all throughout Wednesday, July 4, 2018, according to the NYSE official website. “Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on this date (July 3rd), and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 4:00 pm.” The market will resume its normal schedule on Thursday, July 5, 2018.

On the 4th of July, there will be no mail delivery, USPS branches will not be running, all federal offices will be shut down and courts will be closed. In most areas, parking meters may be free and there are tons of sales and restaurant deals going on.

Independence Day was officially made a federal holiday in 1870, according to Newsweek. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The holiday is also known for large displays of fireworks, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, in particular. New York City actually has the largest fireworks display in the country, though there are many huge fireworks shows across the country. Some of these fireworks displays include over the Charles River in Boston, Mission Bay in San Diego, Lake Union in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay, over the Philadelphia Museum of Art and via the National Mall in Washington, D.C. According to USA Today, President John Adams once wrote his wife that America’s independence should be celebrated with “pomp and Parade … Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other.”

This time of year is one of the busiest travel times of the year and Newsweek has reported that on this coming Fourth of July holiday, an estimated 39 million people will be on the road.