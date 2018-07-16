Barack Obama Keeps His Promise By Returning to Kenya to Open Sports Center With His Sister

While the world is busy discussing the highlights from President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, Former U.S President Barack Obama is in Nairobi, Kenya keeping a promise he made back in 2015.

“This is personal for me. There’s a reason why my name’s Barack Hussein Obama. My father comes from these parts,” Obama said at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in 2015.

Barack Obama And His Half Sister, Auma Obama, Announce The Opening of Sauti Kuu Center In Nairobi

The former president has been helping his half-sister, Auma Obama, build the Sauti Kuu Foundation in K’Ogelo, Siaya county, for a few years now. It’s aim is to personally develop, educate and employ youth into areas of sustainable economic growth that will help their country.

Obama mentioned his trip in a tweet, but didn’t include the launch of Sauti Kuu Center.

This week, I’m traveling to Africa for the first time since I left office – a continent of wonderful diversity, thriving culture, and remarkable stories. As I prepare for this trip, I wanted to share a list of books that I’d recommend for summer reading: https://t.co/W4Jc0N23iy — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 13, 2018

Sauti Kuu Foundation has already been teaching youth to goat breed, garden and grow food since 2015. Alongside his sister on July 16th, early Monday morning in Kenya, Obama announced Sauti Kuu’s newest addition: a centre with courts and fields available for most sports. There will be activities for children as young as four.

“I built this centre because I asked young people ‘what will make you stay’ and they mentioned all the things they didn’t have that they thought they would find in the city,” said Auma.

“This is why I am here today to launch Sauti Kuu Foundation, which is a centre seeking to build the youth from early stages of life and use local resources in building themselves and a better society,” said Barack Obama.

On July 17th, Obama Will Lead South Africa in Celebrating The 100th Anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s Birth

Obama will kick off the celebration by delivering a speech in Johannesburg that some say will be “his most important public address since leaving the White House in 2017.”

“It gives him an opportunity to lift up a message of tolerance, inclusivity and democracy at a time when there are obviously challenges to Mandela’s legacy around the world,” his aide Benjamin Rhodes told the New York Times.

The following day, July 18th, Obama will host a town hall event for 200 hand-picked young African leaders there to attend a five-day training program.