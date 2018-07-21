Maurice Rucker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Maurice Rucker was fired from Home Depot after dealing with a customer who cursed him and went on a racist rant. The company said Rucker should have handled the man differently.

Rucker said he was stunned at the way the customer treated him and had, in all his 60 years, never been subjected to the kind of hate he had to deal with.

In advance of a slated protest of Rucker’s firing, and his suggestion that he might sue the company, Home Depot did a 180 and hired Rucker back.

Rucker is no ordinary guy. Rather, he is an ordinary guy living an extraordinarily happy life based on his public persona.

Rucker’s motto on Facebook is: “I try to think of someone who is smarter than me, then do what they would do.”

There’s so much to know about this story and Maurice Rucker:

1. Home Depot Cashier Maurice Rucker Was Fired After Telling Off a Customer Who Verbally Abused the 60-Year-Old With a Expletive Laden & Racist Rant

Saying he didn’t “follow proper protocol,” Home Depot fired longtime employee Maurice Rucker after a customer told Rucker “Fuck you. You’re an asshole, you’re a piece of shit,” when Rucker informed the customer that dogs in the store needed to be leashed. Rucker said he was very polite: “Sir, when you have your dog in here we prefer that you keep it on a leash.”

The customer then went off on Rucker and said, among other things “If Trump wasn’t president, you wouldn’t even have a job,” and “You’re from the ghetto, what do you know?

Rucker, who was Home Depot Cashier of the Month in June, said he was stunned and having “lived all over the country, and I’ve had no one talk to me the way that this guy talked to me.”

Rucker, with Home Depot for 10 years, said he told the customer, “You’re lucky I’m at work, because if I wasn’t, this wouldn’t be happening, or you wouldn’t be talking to me like this.”

A few days later, when Rucker came in for his shift, he was fired. Rucker told the Albany Times Union, the customer had called to complain about him.

The customer said Rucker was the one “being racist and that I said I would knock him down. He just told him a bunch of lies and it seems like they believed him.”

Home Depot told local media, “The problem here is that he had several opportunities to disengage and contact management to deal with the customer. We’re appalled by this customer’s behavior, but we also must require associates to follow proper protocol to defuse a situation for the sake of their safety and the safety of other associates and customers.”

By Friday, three days after the firing. Home Depot had a change of heart. Rucker’s back on the job.

2. Rucker is a Long-Time Enigmatic YouTuber Who’s Been Called Inspiring, Happy, Adventurous & Creative

If his videos are a true reflection of him, then he may be a guy people want to hang out with. He appears in all his videos as kind, funny, creative and even-tempered.

Rucker’s videos, really short films many of them are, on Youtube, where he’s had a channel since Youtube was in its infancy, are described by commenters as funny, creative, enigmatic, and delightful. Themes range from comedy skits like “The Addiction,’ a Halloween movie called “A Dream,’ and scores more.

His short ‘Afraid of Black Guys?’ is one of his most viewed videos and for good reason: it’s clever and hilarious.

It’s pretty clear that Rucker’s channel is in no way monetized. In other words, he’s been a YouTuber for more than 11 years and likely has not made a dime. He does it for fun. He’s a happy guy and his videos are evidence.

3. Rucker, Who’s Had a Few Acting Roles, Created a Video Series Called ‘Talking to Dead People’

Some of his episodes of his “show” ‘Talking to Dead People’ were a tad irreverent though many who watched thought he was entertaining. But Rucker has gotten his share of race hatred and generally mean-spirited comments that come with You Tube territory. Still, years on, he still creates these short films and shows.

Despite the fact that often his clips have less than 100 views, though he has seen some engagement; a few of his videos have views in the thousands.

One episode of ‘Talking to Dead People’ where he had a conversation with Florence Ballard of The Supremes had almost 5,000 views and many people were not amused, even angry.

The comments themselves are hilarious. And then there was that one where he spoke to John Lennon.

Rucker was Featured in a 2006 Emerson student French-language film called ‘Craps.’ It’s not clear who he landed this role, but Rucker shows up as a main character in a student film

He also had a role in a 2005 Dabney Coleman movie, Dabney Coleman Fever.

4. It’s Not Surprising He Works at Home Depot; He’s a DIY Guy Who Filled His Property With Water-Recycling Fountains

Note that background music in Rucker’s tour of ‘water features’ where he takes viewers on a tour of his manicured showplace of a tiny yard.

In it he’s designed, created and installed including a rock fountain, and a landscaped babbling brook and pond and waterfall that’s lit at night with colored lights.

Rucker also designed and installed a free-standing door with a pump that has water flow up and over the door and irrigates a flower bed, all using recycled water.

5. Rucker, Who’s Paid $13 an Hour, Runs Free Crafts Workshops & Puppet Shows For Kids. Oh, & He’s a Musician, Too

Rucker told a reporter he is the employee tasked with the store’s Do-It-Yourself Home Depot workshops for kids that “provide a lively environment mixing skill-building, creativity, and safety for future DIYers.”

Rucker also recently held a puppet show and craft workshop for kids in a community center in his Albany neighborhood.

And on his Facebook page, where he has more than 1000 friends, Rucker has shared photos of himself on stage mic in hand.

He’s been in a number of bands including ‘The Tremors’ and ‘The Jones Brothers.’ Yes, it turns out Rucker is a musician, singer, and bluesman, Moe Pie. He’s posted links to his songs like ‘All My Tears.”

There’s his ‘Christmas Song,” his “political songs” including, “To Love,” and songs about his past posted on Facebook and YouTube, albeit most several years ago.

Rucker is just an ordinary guy living an extraordinary life.