Noel Cintron, Trump’s Longtime Chauffeur, Suing Over Unpaid Wages

Noel Cintron was now-Pres. Donald Trump’s personal driver for a quarter of a century. He lost that job in 2016 when Trump was elected. Now Cintron, 59, is suing the Trump Organization for unpaid wages claiming he was “forced to work thousands of hours of overtime” without compensation, Bloomberg reported.

Cintron filed a lawsuit in a Manhattan state court Monday, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, Cintron says he was on duty and call from 7 in the morning to whenever “Trump, his family or business associates no longer required his services,” Bloomberg wrote. Cintron was not paid hourly rather was paid a salary of, it’s reported, $62,700 in 2003, $68,000 in 2006, and $75,000 in 2010.

Additionally Cintron claims in his suit that not only was he not paid for overtime amounting to around 3,300 hours, it was reported, but when his salary was increased his health benefits were taken away.

Bloomberg reported the complaint reads, in part, that Trump “exploited” Cintron and displayed “utterly callous” and “unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige.”

In an interview with Newsweek, another of Trump’s drivers, Eddie Diaz, who said then he’d driven a Trump limousine since 2000, confirmed that the billionaire had another longtime driver who is presumably Cintron. Diaz called driving for the mogul “interesting.”

According to Federal Election Commission records, in 2015 Trump paid Citroen $900 out of campaign coffers.

And a voluminous spreadsheet from the Trump organization shows Cintron was paid through the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign fund.

Noel Cintron is the husband of former Trump housekeeper Lucrezia Cintron. The couple live in Queens.

The Daily News reported that due to the legal statute of limitations, he can only ask for unpaid wages for the last six years; he was let go when Trump was elected President in November of 2016. Cintron, the paper reported, “…rendered services as a member of the Trump security staff,” and it is the Trump Organization that is named as the defendant in the lawsuit.

According to reports, Cintron claims he is owed around $350,000.

Reports say the complaint alleges Cintron was “…forced to work thousands of hours of overtime without compensation. President Trump’s further callousness and cupidity is further demonstrated by the fact that while he is purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!”

Trump told Reuters in 2016 that he has driven himself and “missed being behind the wheel …”

“I like to drive,” he told Reuters. “I can’t drive any more.”

This is a developing story.