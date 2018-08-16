Gina Loudon: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gina Loudon is taking heat on Twitter after making comments on CNN’s “Out Front with Erin Burnett” about how diversity shouldn’t be an issue in the White House because there “were no blacks in the cabinet when slavery ended.”

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to answer questions about how many black staffers work in the West Wing when asked by reporters, and Loudon claimed that she isn’t sure it’s necessary to have a certain number of people of color on staff because “civil rights laws and women’s rights laws were passed by presidents who didn’t have diverse staffs.”

Loudon, also known as Dr. Gina, is a media personality and a regular guest on Fox News and Fox business, as well as CNN, MSNBC, and several others. Here’s what you need to know about Loudon:

1. Loudon Stated That She Doesn’t “Like” Having to Count People Based on Skin Color When Referring to a Diverse Staff in the White House

Loudon attempted to justify the lack of diversity in the West Wing of the White House by reminding viewers that slavery was abolished by an all-white cabinet, and that civil and women’s right were passed by president’s who didn’t have diverse staff working beneath them.

“What disappoints me is the division and the fact that we’re having to count people based on their skin color, I don’t like that,” she said. “When we look back at our history, and we have a pretty amazing history of overcoming slavery, of expanding civil rights, women’s rights, and a lot of those things happened under American president’s who didn’t have any minorities at all in the White House.”

She also added “thank God that we do” have minorities in the White House now.

Angela Rye, a liberal political commentator on CNN, was disgusted and offended by Loudon’s comments. “What I am telling you is you can’t say, at least you shouldn’t feel comfortable saying it in 2018 — that this White House not having diversity can be akin to presidents who didn’t have black people on their staff (but for slavery) freeing slaves!” Rye said.

Loudon attempted to pivot the conversation by mentioning that she has an adopted minority son with Down Syndrom, claiming that she understands Rye’s perspective. Rye responded by saying she should be ashamed of herself for using her son as an example to further her argument.

2. Loudon Enjoyed Cheerleading & Dance While in School & Earned Two Master’s Degrees & a Ph.D.

According to IMDB, Loudon grew up close to the Ozark mountains in Missouri. While she was in school, she enjoyed cheerleading, as well as Hula and Tahitian dance. She’s also an avid water and snow skier.

When she was young, her father, a dentist and inventor, debated political issues with her and helped her become a skilled debater, which led to her career as a political talk show host.

Loudon studied design, communications and psychology at William Woods University and got her master’s degree from St Louis University. Gina also holds a doctoral degree in Industrial Psychology. According to IMDB, Loudon “wrote her dissertation on her own theory contrasting Sternberg’s theory of love with the Maslovian hierarchical needs, and then applied it, hermeneutically, to existing data on relationship.” Her original findings in her research are still being used today.

IMDB reports that her first master’s degree was withheld from her for “political reasons,” but was eventually granted to her, years after she graduated. The experience with St. Louis University “opened her eyes to political and social injustice, and solidified her political perspective,” according to IMDB.

3. Loudon is a Media Personality & Certified Hypnotherapist & Was Named One of the Top 10 Hottest Women in New Media

Loudon hosts America Trends, a television show based on social media and trends of the day. She is also is a frequent analyst on all major cable networks including FOX News, FOX Business, CNN, CSPAN, and MSNBC, “commenting on the issues of the day including politics, psychology, body language, business, special needs adoption, and women’s issues,” according to IMDB. She has also written for Breitbart, FOX News.com, Townhall.com, and WND.com.

She was named one of the “10 Hottest Women in New Media,” and the “Top 50 Best Conservative Columnists” of 2016. She was also an official media spokesperson to Donald Trump’s campaign for President in 2016.

Loudon has written several books over the years, including the bestselling book What Women REALLY Want, which was published in 2014. She published another book two years earlier called Ladies and Gentlemen, which is a “a historical and psychological non-fiction book about the roles people play in society and how they can change their role.”

Loudon, her husband and her family live in Florida, but she is often in New York. She is a certified hypnotherapist, but does not practice, IMDB reports.

4. She Is Very Conservative, Met Her Husband John in College & The Two Have 5 Children

Loudon met her husband, John Loudon, while the two attended school at William Woods University. Her husband went on to become a member of the Missouri House of Representatives, and then a member of the Missouri Senate. They married in 1990 at at Westminster College, in the same church that Winston Churchill gave the Iron Curtain speech, according to Showbiz.

The Loudon’s lead a Christian lifestyle, are conservative and have five children. Their youngest child was adopted and has Down syndrome. Her oldest daughter, Lyda, is in a relationship with a well-known Scarface actor Steven Bauer.

“Gina is well known to be critical of liberalism, and of Barack Obama’s US presidency; she is an avid supporter of free speech and gun rights,” Showbiz reports. She also is reportedly a member of the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, owned by President Donald Trump.

5. Loudon Received a Lot of Backlash For Her Comments on Social Media, With Several Users Outraged That She Would Use Her Disabled Child to Defend Her Argument

Twitter swiftly responded to Loudon’s comments on the show. Users didn’t hold back their disgust that she “tried to say there’s no need for black people in the White House because a White House full of white men decided to free slaves.”

User Steven Wexler wrote: “Anyone else just hear Gina Loudon excuse the lack of African Americans in the White House by citing ‘amazing history of overcoming slavery’? Holy s–t.”

. @angela_rye when you mouthed “oh my god” I was shouting it at the same time! Gina Loudon really tried to say there’s no need for black people in the White House because a White House full of white men decided to free slaves…what???? — what the yeet (@whomstami) August 15, 2018

Anyone else just hear Gina Loudon excuse the lack of African Americans in the White House by citing “amazing history of overcoming slavery”?

Holy shit.

via #cnn #AngelaRye — Steven Wexler (@swexler008) August 15, 2018

Other users were appalled that she used her son to “save face,” after her comments.

“Oh her name is [Gina Loudon]. She says she has a Black [sic] Down-syndrome son. She user her son in the same context as ‘I have a Black friend,'” Cher M wrote on Twitter.

Oh her name is #GinaLoudon. She says she has a Black Down-syndrome son. She used her son in the same context as “I have a Black friend” 🙄🙄 #OutFront — Cher M. (@jamdownrocks) August 15, 2018

Another user wrote: “[Angela Rye] just lit the clueless bimbo Gina Loudon up in the flames. What does Gina do when Angela called out her ignorance on the WH’s lack of diversity? She brings up her adopted kids. Yep, sounds about white.”

@angela_rye just lit the clueless bimbo Gina Loudon up in flames. What does Gina do when Angela called out her ignorance on the WH's lack of diversity? She brings up her adopted kids 🤣. Yep, sounds about white. — Dafuq (@itwasforthelulz) August 15, 2018

Thanks @angela_rye for shutting her up. “No blacks in the cabinet when slavery ended”? Are you (Gina Loudon) for real? As if that’s not shameful and moronic enough, she brings her son into it. — Alfred Udeze (@AlfredUdeze1) August 15, 2018

Others brought up the fact that, if Loudon wanted to talk about her disabled minority child and how she understand what minority people go through, she should question her choice in working for a man who makes fun of disabled people.