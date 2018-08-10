Logan Michael Osborn: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Logan Michael Osborn is a 19-year-old boy who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of having “carnal knowledge” of a 14-year-old girl. However, a judge in Virginia decided on Wednesday, August 9, to change Osborn’s sentence so that he will serve no prison time for the act, for now.

Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge T.J. Hauler has decided to pause the execution of Osborn’s term, claiming that he needs more time to “review the case.”

Prosecutors say Osborn sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl after attending a high school play with her. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Osborn Allegedly Tied a Belt Around the Girl’s Neck & Arms Leading Up to the Assault

Logan Michael Osborn, 19, pleaded guilty in September to the charge of having carnal knowledge of the girl. At the time, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with eight years suspended. https://t.co/sHCv8RGjlc — Cool Breeze 🖤🥑 (@Maine_Char) August 9, 2018

According to Fox News, Osborn met the 14-year-old girl at a school play in April, 2017, having taken her to prom the week before, and went for a walk with her after the play ended. He then allegedly pushed the girl and tied a belt around her neck and hands, then proceeded to perform a “sexual act.”

The girl testified that Osborn, who was 18 years old at the time, pushed her against a fence and onto her knees several times.

2. Osborn Pleaded Guilty to ‘Carnal Knowledge’ in September, 2017

Former Cosby High student who tied up, sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl will serve no jail time https://t.co/CUgwg0DX3o pic.twitter.com/Djz4JjWzAc — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) August 9, 2018

Osborn pleaded guilty to a charge of ‘carnal knowledge’ of a minor in exchange for the prosecutors dropping a forcible sodomy indictment against him, the Richmond-Times Dispatch reported at the time.

In addition to being sentenced to ten years in prison, Osborn was also required to register himself as a sex offender.

3. Osborn Has Been Accused of Inappropriate Contact With Girls Six Other Times

Judge T.J. Hauler of Chesterfield, Virginia must go. https://t.co/owEXtKHASH — Seema (@Seema40014054) August 9, 2018

Prosecutor Erin Barr argued that Judge Hauler has not taken into account the pattern of inappropriate behavior that Osborn has exhibited with women, given that he has been accused of inappropriate sexual contact with women on several occasions.

In fact, one of the prior incident ultimately led to Osborn being charged with grabbing the genitals of another student when he was 12 years old. At the time, the case was “taken under advisement” then dismissed, per the Richmond-Times Dispatch.

4. Osborn’s Attorney Claimed the Encounter Was ‘Consensual’

@CBS6 Hi CBS6 – wondering if you were aware that your regular contributor/legal analyst @toddstonelaw argued recently that a 14 year old girl gave prior consent to convicted rapist and pedphile Logan Michael Osborn? https://t.co/Kox5suEXqe — Jesse Hooper (@jahsquare) August 9, 2018

During the hearing, Osborn’s attorney, Todd Stone, argued that the sexual encounter was consensual and the 14-year-old girl had exchanged texts with Osborn in the week leading up to the event, describing herself as a “kinky person.” Stone also pointed out that the girl agreed to going on a walk, and that Osborn had explicitly suggested they leave early “to have a little fun.”

In response, the prosecution argued that the girl was 14 years old and therefore couldn’t have possibly understood the potential consequences of saying yes to that. Barr said, “[Osborn] set up the situation and manipulated the situation. The girl didn’t know what she was getting into.”

Then, Barr added that the girl did exactly what she was supposed to: reported the incident immediately. “This child checked every box we as a society expect of her,” Barr said.

5. This Isn’t Judge Hauler’s First Controversial Decision Regarding an Assault Case

This kind of ruling only encourages rape. This is a blatant failure to uphold the State of Virginia Law on Statutory Rape. Judge Hauler should be relieved of his duties as Circuit Judge. Tying up a 14 year old and raping her should carry no leniency. https://t.co/xhfN129w6v — H. T. Barnes (@ShadowsOfLiars) August 9, 2018

In 2016, Judge Hauler was the subject of controversy after he rejected the state of Virginia’s request to deny Dana William’s release. William had been in prison for raping his girlfriend, and had been accused but not charged of other rapes as well.

Following William’s release, police say William strangled his ex-wife’s father to death, and abducted and killed his ex-wife’s mother. He then fatally shot himself before police could apprehend him.