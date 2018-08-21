Montana Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 21]

Sixteen fires are burning in Montana, for a total of 49,254 acres. Although the fires are smaller in acreage than places like Oregon and Washington are seeing, residents in the region will still want to keep an eye on the fires for changes and updates. These are the latest reports on the Montana fires as of August 21.

Two interactive wildfire maps for Montana are available. The first is provided by ArcGIS and the Montana State Library here and utilizes details from the USGS’s GeoMAC web services, including only wildfires that are 100 acres or larger and active in the state. You can visit this map here or view it below.

The next interactive map is provided by Montana.gov (the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation) and you can view it here.

Here is a list of the active wildfires in Montana, according to NIFC.

Bacon Rind Fire

This fire is in the Custer-Gallanting National Forest and has been experiencing slow to moderate growth this week. It’s 2,045 acres, located 17 miles north of West Yellowstone, 20 miles south of Big Sky, and 23 miles north of West Yellowstone, Montana. It was caused by lightning. The location is 44.968 latitude, -111.102 longitude.

According to Inciweb: “The Bacon Rind Fire is a great opportunity to remove dead vegetation from the forest understory and maintain a healthy ecosystem that will be conducive to new growth.”

Inciweb also noted that the fire is on the west side of Highway 191, and the highway is open to traffic. The speed limit, however, has been reduce to 45 mph due to smoke and fire.

There are no current closures from this fire except for an area closure right around the fire area.

A community meeting will be 7 p.m. August 22 at the Community Protestant Church at 505 N Electric Street, West Yellowstone.

Beaver Creek Fire

This fire is being overseen by the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest. It’s 2,067 acres and 8 percent contained as of August 21, located 32 miles southwest of Anaconda and 18 miles northwest of Wisdom, in the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness. It’s at 5.893 latitude, -113.528 longitude. The current weather will lead to decreased fire behavior in the coming day, but it will continue to creep and smolder. An area closure is in effect. The fire was caused by lightning.

There are currently no evacuations in effect. Stay updated with the local Sheriff’s offices: http://beaverheadcounty.org/departments/sheriff/ and http://lemhicountyidaho.org/Sheriffs%20Office.htm.

Follow this U.S. Forest Service Facebook page for updates.

The fire information line is 406-616-2788.

Brownstone Fire

This fire is in the Flathead National Forest. It’s 2,214 acres and 0 percent contained as of August 21. It’s 25 miles east of Condon and was caused by lightning. It’s located at Brownstone Creek/Brown Sandstone Peak in the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

According to Inciweb: “Monday, August 20th brought 0.07″ of rain over four hours at the nearby Big Prairie remote weather station. The high temperature for the day was 56 degrees with a low relative humidity of 56%. With an anticipated return to the mid-80s and lower relative humidity later this week, active fire behavior is expected to increase. Another cooler period may arrive this weekend. We will continue to monitor the spread of the fire with ground and aerial resources. Implementation of structure protection continues at Big Prairie Work Center. Trail and area closures are in effect near the Big Prairie area.”

Coal Ridge Fire

This fire in the Flathead National Forest is 280 acres and 2 percent contained as of August 21. It’s 28 miles north of Kalispell, 10 miles west of Polebridge, Montana. It’s at 48.723 latitude, -114.502 longitude. No evacuation warnings are currently in place. Evacuations will be coordinated with the Flathead Office of Emergency Services.

Here is the fire in conjunction with the Whale Butte Fire, the Howe Ridge Fire, and the Paola Ridge Fire:

Davis Fire

This fire, in the Kootenai National Forest, is 6,205 acres and 8 percent contained as of August 21. It’s located 10 miles northwest of Yaak at 48.958 latitude, -115.933 longitude. Officials hope to have the fire contained by August 28.

The fire information line is 406-295-5037. The fire was caused by lightning.

The following resources are threatened, according to Inciweb: “Northwest Peak Lookout, Garver Mountain Lookout, white bark pine protection area and a SNOTEL site are nearby values which could be potentially threatened should the fire spread.”

The following evacuations and closures are in effect as of August 21, according to Inciweb: “The Kootenai National Forest has an area closure in effect around the Davis Fire. Forest Road 338 beyond the Beetle Creek Road remains closed to the public for firefighter and public safety. The Fire Closure Order is posted on the Kootenai National Forest website https://www.fs.usda.gov/kootenai.”

Garden Creek Fire

This fire, overseen by the Flathead Agency, is 2,052 acres and 50 percent contained as of August 21. It’s located two miles north of Ronan, two miles north of Hot Springs, at 47.67 latitude, -114.76 longitude, and was caused by lightning. It hasn’t shown any growth in over a week.

Gold Hill Fire

This fire, managed by the Kootenai National Forest, is 930 acres and 0 percent contained, 13 miles north of Libby in the Noisy Creek drainage area. It’s at 48.577 latitude, -115.526 longitude. It was caused by lightning.

Goldstone Fire

This fire, in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 9,191 acres (containment not known.) The fire was caused by lightning and is at the Goldstone Pass 18 miles south of Jackson, Montana and 5 miles west of Reservoir Lake in the Park Creek drainage area in the Bitterroot Mountains, near the Montana and Idaho state border. It’s in steep, mountainous terrain.

On August 21, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team noted that firefighters took advantage of the cooler weather yesterday to continue preparations. The fire also received substantial rain in the Skinner Meadow area. But the potential for increased fire activity still exists.

Follow this U.S. Forest Service Facebook page for updates.

There are currently no evacuation warnings for the fire as of August 21. Stay updated on evacuation details with your local Sheriff’s office: http://beaverheadcounty.org/departments/sheriff/ and http://lemhicountyidaho.org/Sheriffs%20Office.htm.

The fire information line for Goldstone is 602-529-5924.

Howe Ridge Fire

This fire is in Glacier National Park. It’s burned 11,172 acres and destroyed many homes and historic structures on the north end of Lake McDonald.

Here is the fire in conjunction with other area fires:

The following evacuations and closures are still in place, according to Inciweb on August 21:

“The Fish Creek Campground area is now under an Evacuation Order.

“Evacuation orders remain in place for the North Lake McDonald road (private residences and the Lake McDonald Ranger Station), Lake McDonald Lodge area (all businesses, employees, and private residences), private residences along the Going-to-the-Sun Road, and Sprague Creek and Avalanche Campgrounds.

“An Evacuation Warning from the Quarter Circle Bridge Road north has been issued. This includes Apgar, the Grist Road, and all areas accessed from Quarter Circle Bridge Road.

“Road and Trail Closures: The Going-to-the-Sun Road remains open between St. Mary and Logan Pass. It is closed between the foot of Lake McDonald (near Apgar) and Logan Pass. The Inside North Fork Road and the Fish Creek Road are closed. Multiple trail closures are associated with this fire. As of Sunday Morning, all trails off of the Camas Road are closed. Please see full trail closures on the park’s website: www.nps.gov/glac.”

A fire information line is available at 406-888-7077.

It started as a small, smoldering fire from lightning and grew quickly, Flathead Beacon reported.

Monument Fire

This fire in the Beaverhead/Deerlodge National Forest area is 6,613 acres and 13 percent contained as of August 21. It is 42 miles southwest of Ennis. It was caused by lightning and was first detected on August 6. Inciweb is covering this fire in conjunction with the nearby Wigwam fire.

Follow the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page for updates on this and the Wigwam fire.

Evacuation warnings for Wigwam and Monument fires have been lifted as of August 21. The U.S. Forest Service Noted: “The evacuation warning will be LIFTED for the Haypress Lakes Area within the Shining Mountains Subdivision. All evacuation orders/warnings will be rescinded. Fire crews will remain actively engaged in both the Wigwam and the Monument Fires.”

Pauola Ridge Fire

This fire, managed by Flathead National Forest, is 364 acres. It’s 3 miles northwest of Essex. It’s at 48.311 latitude, -113.651 longitude. Fire behavior is active, Inciweb noted, with some group tree torching and growth is expected this weekend and hot and dry weather continues.

Here’s the fire in conjunction with other fires burning nearby:

The following evacuation details are in effect as of August 21, per Inciweb: “Flathead County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for a small number of residents near Essex, effective at 12:00 noon on August 15, 2018. The evacuation warning is being coordinated by Flathead County Office of Emergency Services.”

Follow @FlatheadOES on Twitter or Facebook for updates.

Shellrock Fire

This fire in the Central Land Office is 500 acres and 65 percent contained as of August 21. It’s 25 miles north of Helena, north of Elkhorn Creek in Beartooth Game Range. It was caused by lightning and is at 46.929 latitude, -111.741 longitude. It was caused by lightning.

According to Inciweb on August 21: ” Significant rainfall occurred over the fire area yesterday which has made the native surface roads impassable and created slippery conditions in the steep, rugged terrain. Demobilization of resources is slated to begin this morning. A small crew of local resources will continue to monitor the fire, rehab and grass seed the fire perimeter, and mop up in the future if needed. This will be the last fire update unless significant activity occurs.”

Sterling Complex Fire

This fire in Kootenai National Forest is 1,216 acres and 23 percent contained as of August 21. It grew about 200 acres in the last few days but containment remained the same. It’s 18 miles south of Eureka, directly east of Lake Koocanusa, burning in Tenmile drainage. The Tenmile Fire is part of this complex of fires.

A pre-evacuation notice is still in effect for Edna Creek Road, Lake Creek Road, Sutton Ridge Road, and Swamp Creek Road, as of August 21, according to Inciweb. Residents should be ready to leave on short notice, with plans for their belongings, pets, and medicine. Call 406-293-6295 for the most current evacuation details.

The fire information number is 208-495-9928.

Tenmile Fire

This fire is 681 acres and 91 percent contained as of August 21. It’s 19 miles south of Eureka, at Highway 37-Ten Mile Drainage, 48.594 latitude, -115.164 longitude. It was caused by lightning.

A pre-evacuation notice is still in effect for Edna Creek Road, Lake Creek Road, Sutton Ridge Road, and Swamp Creek Road, as of August 21, according to Inciweb. Residents should be ready to leave on short notice, with plans for their belongings, pets, and medicine. Call 406-293-6295 for the most current evacuation details.

The fire information number is 208-495-9928.

Whale Butte Fire

This fire is in the Flathead National Forest and is 338 acres and 0 percent contained. It was caused by lightning and is 10 miles northwest of Polebridge, at 48.855 latitude, -114.474 longitude according to Inciweb. The fire was spreading consistently south until the area received some rain, and now growth has slowed.

Wigwam Fire

This fire in Humboldt/Toiyabe National Forest is 4,191 acres and 66 percent contained as of August 21. It’s 15 miles southwest of Ennis. This fire was caused by lightning.

Follow the U.S. Forest Service: Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook page for updates on this and the Wigwam fire.

Evacuation warnings for Wigwam and Monument fires have been lifted as of August 21. The U.S. Forest Service Noted: “The evacuation warning will be LIFTED for the Haypress Lakes Area within the Shining Mountains Subdivision. All evacuation orders/warnings will be rescinded. Fire crews will remain actively engaged in both the Wigwam and the Monument Fires.”