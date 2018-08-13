LISTEN: Donald Trump Tells Omarosa ‘I Didn’t Know’ About Firing

#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

Omarosa Manigault released a portion of a phone call with Pres. Donald Trump she said she received the day after she was booted. In the audio, Trump claims he did not know about her firing.

Trump says: “Omarosa, I just saw on the news you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?”

“Gen. Kelly came to me and said you guys wanted me to leave,” she says.

Trump says: “No. Nobody even told me about it.”

Manigault, who has been under fire for her tell-all “Unhinged; An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” has been described as being “riddled with lies” The memoir is about her tenure in President Donald Trump‘s administration.

In the audio of the call she said she received the day after her firing in December of 2017, Trump claims that he wasn’t aware of her being fired because his staff run a “big operation.”

“They run a big operation. But I didn’t know that. I didn’t know. Goddamnit I don’t love you leaving at all.”

On Saturday, Maggie Haberman of The New York Times said Trump called Manigault a “lowlife.”

Then on Sunday, on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press,’ Manigault revealed a recording of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her.

“We’re gonna talk to you about leaving the White House. It’s come to my attention over the last few months there’s been some serious integrity issues.”

Manigualt was Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison for the Trump administration. When fired it was reported it was for her it was reported, taking advantage of perks like the White House car service.

Sunday White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “The very idea a staff member would sneak a recording device into the White House Situation Room, shows a blatant disregard for our national security –- and then to brag about it on national television further proves the lack of character and integrity of this disgruntled former White House employee.”

It’s reported the Administration might take legal action against Manigault.

She said she was offered her a $15,000-a-month contract from Donald J Trump for President Inc., to keep her mouth shut about the Administration’s goings on.

A copy of her non-disclosure agreement can be read here. Other White House staff said they have signed NDAs. But Manigault’s also includes a “consulting agreement” that says she will be paid $15,00 a month.

It required her to not “demean or disparage” Trump and his family, and Vice President Mike Pence and his family, in any way and by any means.

She didn’t sign.

Monday on the Today Show she said she was going to “blow the whistle” on the Trump White House.

And said that it’s Kelly who is “running this White House.”

She has come under fire for what some claim are lives in her book.

A Republican GOP pollster said her claim that he heard “Trump use the N-word” was “not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work.”

Simon & Schuster published by the former “Apprentice” star and a longtime Trump confidante.

Last week Sanders said “Unhinged” is “riddled with lies.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations. It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.”

George Conway, husband of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway said that despite a claim in the book that Trump used a slur to refer to Conway’s Filipino heritage, the lawyer who has not shied away from crticising Trump policies on Twitter said not only was it not true, it was “ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around.”

And former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele cautioned pundits and journalists from putting too much stock in a book he called “un-credible.”

Manigault fired back with a threat to release a conversation she and Steele had about Trump and former White House Chief of Staff for Reince Priebus.