Gina Sosa: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gina Sosa is a businesswoman, failed Republican primary candidate for Congress from Miami, Cuban immigrant and a member of the LGBT community.

On a CNN panel of GOP women gathered to discuss their impressions of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Sosa said what happened to Blasey Ford, if it happened, isn’t out of the norm.

“We’re talking about a 15-year-old girl, which I respect. I’m a woman, you know. I respect. We’re talking about a 17-year-old boy in high school with testosterone running high. Tell me what boy hasn’t done this in high school?”

In the days before she appeared on the CNN panel, Sosa was adamant about her support of Kavanaugh and her mistrust of Blasey Ford.

Here’s what you need to know about Sosa:

1. Sosa, a Trump Supporter & Vocal About Her Support of Kavanaugh as SCOUTS Justice, is a ‘Log Cabin Republican’

Promising to champion LGBT rights, Sosa is a Log Cabin Republican, “the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies. For more than 30 years, we have promoted the fight for equality through our state and local chapters, our full-time office in Washington, DC, and our federal and state political action committees,” according to its website.

In a South Florida Gay News story from 2014, Sosa was identified as then-treasurer of the The Miami Log Cabin Republican (LCR) Club that hosted and supported gay Republican candidates and elected officials.

GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! pic.twitter.com/n9OkDlqz11 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2018

Sosa is a loyal and vocal Trump supporter frequently re-tweeting or re-posting the president on social media. The day of the CNN panel, Sosa retweeted a Trump rally tweet.

Sosa also questioned Blasey Ford’s account in the days before the CNN panel discussion. She said the “accuser has the burden of proof…”

The FBI to investigate an allegation that happened 36 or 37 years ago … Really ? Professor Ford ..You were 15 Judge Kavanaugh was 17 years old …. Both in High School…First, Please tell me what boy or girl in high school didn’t do dump stupid things ….this is Ridiculous! — Gina Sosa (@GinaPolStrategy) September 19, 2018

2. Sosa, Who Promoted the CNN Segment on Social Media, Received Less Than 2 Percent of the Vote in the Republican Primary for U.S. House Florida District 27

Running as Gina Sosa-Suarez, the GOP candidate came in last in a crowded field of 9 in the Republican primary for U.S. House Florida District 27 garnering just 757 votes, of 1.9% of the total.

Sosa, who had previously served as Committeewoman for the Republican Executive Committee in Miami-Dade County, raised $11,000 in individual donations, spent it all and lost in a crowded contest.

3. Sosa is a Cuban Immigrant. She Supports Trump’s Border Wall & Merit-Based Immigration

Sosa was born in Havana, Cuba. Her parents, she says, “like many people of their generation left the island fleeing the Castro’s communist and destructive regime. They made a new life for themselves in New Jersey and gave me and my siblings the opportunity to pursue our dreams in a country free from oppression and persecution.” The family moved to New Jersey when Sosa was 2, in 1959.

Sosa campaigned on a platform that included her stance on immigration to include moving “towards a merit-based immigration system and strong border security policy.”

She supports “building a border wall” and legislation to reconstruct the visa system to a “merit-based” immigration “that provides additional resources so law enforcement can keep track of those that overstay their visas.” She is, however, in favor of offering “safe haven for those people being persecuted by oppressive and tyrannical regimes.”

4. Sosa, With Several Facebook Pages, Has Two Degrees, is a Real Estate Agent & a GOP Strategist

Gina Sosa has at least four Facebook pages for her various enterprises from running in the Florida GOP primary, to her business as a GOP strategist, a real estate business page and one for her film company and a personal page that mixes all of the above. ,

Real estate agent Sosa, earned her bachelor’s degree from St. Peter’s College in New Jersey, moved to South Florida and in 1997, earned a MBA from Florida International University, an MBA she describes as “an executive MBA because it was a special program geared towards those that had been hand-picked for a leadership role at their respective companies.”

Sosa has a real estate Facebook page and describes herself as a real estate manager. Her status as a licensed real estate agent is unclear. Under the name Gina Sosa, there is no license holder. But she also uses the name Sosa-Suarez, as she did during as a candidate. The Florida licensing agency has a searchable database here.

5. Sosa Says She’s a Filmmaker & Created a Documentary About Cuba, ‘The Sun Rises on Truth.’ She Lashed Out at Entertainers Engaging in Politics

“I founded my own film production company, where I had the honor of producing and directing a documentary film, The Sun Rises On the Truth. The documentary tells the untold story of the pre-1959 Constitutional Armed Forces of Cuba,” is how Sosa describes her film on her website for ‘True Source Films.’

Sosa posted about performers talking politics during award shows saying they should stick to performing. She also questioned how female pop music artists can promotes women’s rights when “most” of their music degenerate women.

“My opinion on the 60th Grammys. Can these awards show stop the politics, if you talk about love and compassion please walk the talk and stop the hate speech and disrespect to the Office of the Presidency. You are entertainers please entertain… you have an issue with the President, write to him pick up the phone and request a meeting. One more thing it is contradictory when you fight for Women’s rights but most of the music videos downgrade women in a sexist way.”

