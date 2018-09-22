Paul Gosar’s Siblings: What You Need to Know

Rep. Paul Gosar’s siblings have released a video ahead of Arizona’s 4th Congressional District election in November. The idea of a sibling appearing in a political ad for a family member isn’t unusual until you realize that six of Gosar’s siblings are imploring the electorate to not vote for their brother. The Gosar siblings endorse Gosar’s Democratic opponent, Dr. David Brill, in the spot. The six siblings are not introduced as Gosar’s family members initially but are painted as just independent people. The reveal comes at the end when each family member says their full name.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gosar Is Accused of ‘Not Working for His District’ & ‘Not Caring About Rural America’

In total, Gosar nine siblings. The six who appear in the ad are Grace, who is first referred to as a “rural physician,” Tim, Gaston, David, Jennifer and Joan. Grace begins the ad by telling the camera, “Paul Gosar the congressman isn’t doing anything to support rural America.” David Gosar then says, “Paul’s absolutely not working for his district.” Jennifer chimes in with, “If he actually cared about people in rural Arizona, I bet he’d be fighting for social security, for better access to healthcare. Tim Gosar says, “He is not listening to you, and he does not have your best interests at heart. Not featured in the ad Gosar’s other brother, Peter Gosar, who twice ran for governor of Wyoming in 2010 and 2014 on the Democratic ticket.

Gosar Believes that the Charlottesville Rally Was a ‘False Flag’

Among the controversies that Gosar has been involved in include believing the debunked claim that the Charlottesville rally that killed Heather Heyer was a “false flag.” Gosar stated his belief that the rally was set up by George Soros as a plot to discredit President Donald Trump. In July 2018, Gosar appeared at a rally in the UK in support of far-right political activist Tommy Robinson. Gosar was labeled a “disgrace” for supporting Robinson by Arizona Democrat Athena Salman.

