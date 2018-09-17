Susan Collins Won’t ‘Make a Judgment’ Yet on Kavanaugh

When it comes to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to U.S. Supreme Court, the opinions of one U.S. Senator – Susan Collins – are being especially closely watched. That’s even more true after a California professor named Christine Blasey Ford came forward in The Washington Post to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school.

Republicans have control of the U.S. Senate, but not by much. The midterms are looming. Will Susan Collins vote for Brett Kavanaugh? As of September 16, 2018, that was unclear. Susan Collins is a Republican Senator from Maine. Her vote is being closely watched because she is a Republican who supports abortion rights. As of September 12, 2018, Collins was refusing to say whether or not she would vote for Kavanaugh’s nomination. Republican Lisa Murkowski is also being closely watched for how she will vote on Kavanaugh because no Democrats have announced support of him.

According to The Hill, the math is tight. Republicans have 51 seats in the Senate, which is enough to get Kavanaugh through, but not if more than one Senator vote against him. If there is a tie, VP Mike Pence breaks it, The Hill reported. Two other GOP Senators – Jeff Flake and Bob Corker – indicated in the wake of Ford’s accusations that they think the Senate Judiciary Committee should slow down the nomination process.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Collins Says She Was ‘Surprised’ By the Allegation Against Brett Kavanaugh

A CNN reporter asked Collins on September 16, 2018 about the Kavanaugh accusations. You can watch the video here. CNN tracked Collins down at the airport.

“Well, I obviously was very surprised, and, um, it’s an issue that I brought up with him last Friday, and, um, he denied, um, as he did in his written statement. That’s really all I have to say at this point.”

Asked if the committee should vote this week (of September 17), she said:

“I’m going to be talking with my colleagues, but I really don’t have anything to add at this point as I said. I did ask, I did read the letter last week, and asked the judge in a telephone conversation on Friday about it. He was very emphatic in his denial.”

Do you believe the accuser? she was asked. “I don’t know enough to make a judgment at this point,” Collins said.

Anti-Kavanaugh groups have stepped up pressure against Collins in recent weeks.

Collins has previously made a critical comment about a phone bank in Maine where people are asked to make a donation to oppose her re-election if she doesn’t vote against Kavanaugh, saying, “Attempts at bribery or extortion will not influence my vote at all.”