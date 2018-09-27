Swetnick’s Ex Didn’t Show Up For Court So Miami Case Dismissed

A supervisory court clerk in Miami-Dade County told Heavy early Thursday morning that while the complete court files of the 2001 domestic violence case referred to family court brought by the former boyfriend of Julie Swetnick have long since been “destroyed,” the clerk was able to confirm what had not been available online: why the case was dismissed. Heavy was told that the reason for the dismissal was “failure to appear.”

Swetnick has come forward as the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh, with his close friend Mark Kavanaugh egging him on, both very drunk, tried to rape Ford in 1982 when the two were high school students. Blasey Ford testified under oath that Kavanaugh and Judge pushed her into a bedroom at a house in Maryland, Kavanugh got on top of her, groped and grinded his body on hers and then when she tried to scream, covered her mouth with his hand as he tried to remove a one-piece bathing suit from her body. Judge was in the room. Music was playing loudly. Both boys were laughing, she said – the memory she will never forget. Judge jumped on the bed twice, the second time spilling all three on the floor and she escaped.

Deborah Ramirez, a classmate at Yale, said Kavanaugh exposed his penis to her and trust it near her face.

Swetncik signed a sworn affidavit that Kavanaugh and Judge were part of a groups of teenagers who, in the early 1980s, perpetrated gang rapes by drugging girls with grain alcohol spiked with Quaaludes and the “ran trains.” And Swetnick sad she herself was raped. She does not say Kavanaugh raped her but was present.

Wednesday, after Swetnick came forward, it was reported that she was the respondent in a case in Miami, Florida where she was the respondent. According to online records, on March 1 2001 Richard Vinneccy went to North Miami Dade court to request a injunction against Swetnick, described as a request for a restraining order. The law in Florida requires a hearing within 14 days of a complaint filed.

The case was supposed to go before a judge within two weeks. Several things occurred: a hearing date was set, and an affidavit of an inability to pay court fees was filed. The hearing date was set for March 13. The court clerk Heavy spoke to said the dismissal came three days later because Vinneccy did not show up for the court hearing.

In a report by Politico, Vinneccy was quoted as saying Swetnick “threatened him after they broke up and even after he got married to his current wife and had a child.” He was quoted as saying he “broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time.”

The Miami-Dade North Court Clerk said there’s no way to confirm the specific details of the original complaint as filed by the petitioner Vinneccy as the paper files were “destroyed.”

READ NEXT: Julie Swetnick’s Allegations