WTS Paradigm Shooting: 3 Shot in Wisconsin Office

FBI and dozens of other agencies here near Deming way in Middleton #news3 pic.twitter.com/D6xiJDjL3P — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

Three people have been shot inside the offices of WTS Paradigm in Middleton, Wisconsin. The gunman is dead. There have been no other fatalities reported as a result of the shooting, according to City Administrator Mike Davis who was speaking to Madison.com. The shooting was first reported at around 10:30 a.m. local time on the morning of September 19.

NBC Madison’s Tim Elliot reports that, through a friend, he has heard that an employee went into the office and shot “three or four people.”

Fox6’s Myra Sanchick tweeted that there are reports the gunman has been shot by police. He has been described as being in “critical condition.” While WISC’s Leah Linscheid reports that four people are being treated at the University of Wisconsin for injuries relating to the shooting.

Speaking to Madison.com, Andrew King, who works nearby described what he saw saying, “I saw a dude walking in with a gun inside the building. He was just walking with it, and I didn’t see any shooting.” The husband of a woman who works in the building said she told him about hearing “sounds like hammers hitting something, but it was gunshots. She believed people were hurt.”

An “active shooter situation” had been earlier confirmed by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has said that they are assisting the Middleton Police Department in the incident.

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

The office is located at 1850 Demming Way in Middleton, located about seven miles west of Madison and 90 miles west of Milwaukee. WSAW reports that at around 10 a.m. an automated message played in another office in the building telling employees there to take cover.

WISC reports that as a precaution, Middleton High School, Kromrey Middle School and Clark Street Community School were all placed on lockdown. WISC’s Keely Arthur reports that there are “at least 50 cop cars” on scene. Arthur later reported that an ambulance could be seen taking someone from the scene.

The ATF’s St. Paul division tweeted that they are “responding” to the scene.

