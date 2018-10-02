Carol Christine Fair: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Carol Christine Fair is a professor at Georgetown University. She has received backlash after posting on Twitter that Republican senators “deserve miserable deaths” for supporting Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

1. In Her Tweet, Professor Fair Accused GOP Senators of Being ‘Entitled’ & Said They Were Protecting an Accused Predator

Look at thus chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist's arrogated entitlement.

All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes. https://t.co/tT7Igu157y — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) September 29, 2018

Dr. Christine Fair posted the tweet on Saturday, September 29. She was responding to a video of Senator Lindsey Graham’s tirade from September 27, when he supported Kavanaugh and called the situation an “unethical sham.”

Professor Fair’s response to watching that speech was this statement: “”Look at thus chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement. All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

The post has been retweeted nearly 300 times and triggered more than 4,400 comments. Critics slammed Fair and questioned her role as an educator. Examples of such comments include:

Levi Russell wrote, “Can’t imagine how biased she is in the classroom.”

Lauren Brower commented, “Wow. Just wow! Your intolerance and lack of respect for the rule of law (innocent until proven guilty) is exactly why our country is so polarized. It would be hard to look at life the way you do. I wish you much therapy.

John Mulhall wrote, “This woman needs to be fired @Georgetown.”

A self-proclaimed left-leaning voter wrote, “I’m a lefty but this is just going too far.”

Cindy Abel wrote, “OMGOSH. I am so happy that my four children did not wind up in your classroom. I can’t imagine how one-sided your lectures are. And for the love of God, why are your tweets, which advocate violence, allowed?”

Professor Fair did write that she does not advocate violence. Her messaging on October 1 included this tweet: “What you don’t want to admit is that I am not actually calling for violence. I am making a point about the routine violence perpetrated against women every day and the power structures that protect these perpetrators. Get over it.”

2. Carole Christine Fair Unleashed a Series of Tweets on October 1, Referring to GOP Senators as ‘Fragile Snowflakes’ & Pointing Out Examples of What She Called ‘White Male Privilege’

Carole Christine Fair says she is not intimated by the backlash. She doubled down and expanded her argument in a tweetstorm on October 1. She wrote about the difference in power between men and women and called for an end to “white male privilege.”

The series of tweets began with, “When white men face a room of female legislators concluding that we will not cover health care for their manboobs gone cancerous…let me know. In the mean time why are all of these white men so pissed off at an uppity woman? Fragile snowflakes?”

“When white men tell their harrowing stories of sexual assault by a woman to a congressional committee of women who are uninterested in the truth and want only to consolidate their nasty agenda on the Supreme Court and will post a predator to that post to do so…let me know.”

Her follow-up tweets included: “When men are raped and then “slut shamed” for their assault. Let me know.”

“When white men are systematically paid less, less likely to be hird, promoted and rewarded for the same productivity…let me know.”

“When men below the age of 44 are more likely to die from domestic homicide than cardiac arrest, let me know.”

“When a white male journalist is mocked by a female president (who sexually assaults men and reviles men who challenge her) who calls him stupid while a chorus of powerful women look on in amusement, let know.”

“AND as bad as white women have it, women of color, LGQBTQI, members of religious minorities (and any combination thereof) have it worse. I wil continue to point out the absurdity of white male privilege. So y’all better get some new diapers.”

3. Georgetown University Does Not Appear to Have Issued Any Public Comments About Professor Fair’s Tweets

In short, anyone who thinks elections will sort this out are wrong. The United States has never been an actual democracy; rather an aspirational one. But for the first time in my lifetime, the GOP is seeking to consolidate authoritarianism because they can't win in a fair fight. https://t.co/vKFN2zE2Yx — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) October 2, 2018

As referenced above, Carol Fair is an associate professor at Georgetown University. The institution has not made any public statements about her messaging on social media.

Heavy reached out to Professor Fair and asked her about the reaction at Georgetown to her tweets. She referred to a senior colleague who recommended she moderate her language, but did not mention whether the university administrators have ever asked her to tone it down. She offered to answer follow-up inquiries via email. Check back for updates on that.

Since Professor Fair’s tweets on October 1 centered around women, we asked her what specifically she felt needed to change in American society. She responded in a series of tweets. They read as follows:

“In short, I don’t believe anything will change in any policy-relevant future. This regime is hell-bent upon disenfranchising women, POC, non-Christians, LGBTQI and empowering a larger role for corruption in our governance. Mark my words: we have passed a tipping point. This is only the beginning of fascism in America. And with the heinously partisan SCOTUS and federal judiciary, there will be no checks. The non-democratic lineaments of our governance is becoming more so undemocratic. Slave State College empowers the shrinking most anachronous part of the electorate while undercounting the growing cosmopolitian coasts and cities who are the economic work horses of this country. A majority of the senate is elected by a minority. By 2040, demographic estimates suggest that about 2/3 of the senate will be elected by 1/3 of the (again, most illiberal section) electorate. Yet the Senate controls most powers that matter. Other democracies have senates with equal representation of the federating units, but they have power. In the US, the most unrepresentative institution has the most power. The free and fairness of house races and state politics are undermined by gerrmandering, assortative decisions of like-minded people to live together in the same neighborhoods, racist voter restriction and denial regimes. In short, anyone who thinks elections will sort this out are wrong. The United States has never been an actual democracy; rather an aspirational one. But for the first time in my lifetime, the GOP is seeking to consolidate authoritarianism because they can’t win in a fair fight. The entire point of this Fox News “white anger thug sourcing” is to threaten my physical and economic security. And they do this ON PURPOSE to silence people like me. But I’m a rhetorical insurgent: they need to silence me to win. I need only to refuse to shut up to win. Happy to answer any other questions via email. Courage begets courage. Many victims will be silenced by Thursday’s theatre of white male privilege. I hope other victims are emboldened to stand up and call out the fuckery. We are many and we are going nowhere.”

4. Carol Fair Defended Her Language in a Blog Post, Writing ‘My Profanity is Sacred’

I will not use civil words to describe mass incivility. Don't expect me too. It's an absurd request. I will use words that make you as uncomfortable as I am with this regime. — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) October 2, 2018

Professor Fair has defended her choice of language. She wrote a blog on September 23, 2018, titled “On the Politics of Language and Women’s Rage and Why My Profanity is Sacred.”

She explained that a work colleague at one point recommended that she tone down the profane language. Fair described her colleague as “lovely and well-intended.” But she disagreed wholeheartedly. She wrote, “I will not discipline my voice, my words, or my body. I will refuse to conform to your rules which are designed to constrain me like a corset for your convenience and comfort. I will not respond to this war on women decorously. It’s an absurd request and I won’t entertain it. I will fight this war asymmetrically. I will use the vernacular it demands.”

Fair also responded to the fact that her tweets, especially recent ones slamming Brett Kavanaugh and GOP senators, attract a lot of backlash. She does not care. She points out that as someone who has faced truly dangerous situations in Afghanistan and Pakistan, she is not intimidated by words. “I have skin as thick as a T-Rex and I give NO FUCKS about their feelings. I cannot be intimidated. If I lose my job, I’ll do something else… Make no mistake. This is a deliberate attempt by these conservative dishrags to scare, intimidate, and ultimately shut up those of us who see through conservative lies, ruses, and efforts to disenfranchise women, people of color, LGBTQI, non-Christians and anyone else who destabilizes their infantile Leave It To Beaver fantasy.”

I will NOT moderate my rage for YOUR convenience. As a VICTIM of assault..I along with millions of women…watch white males gather around a belligerent predator defending his and their privilege. I WILL use words that will make you as I uncomfortable as I am. — (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) October 1, 2018

In the blog, Professor Fair also elaborated on her childhood experience with assault. She claims she was abused by her uncle.

“My cynicism is learned from experience: my quest for justice has gone unrequited for decades. My abuser, my uncle, ultimately went to jail for murdering my aunt after whom I am named. He assaulted me from the time I was a toddler until I was thirteen. He did not spend a second in prison for breaking me. Nor was he punished for sexually assaulting his own children: one of whom murdered himself while the other is a homeless schizophrenic beyond help whose brain produces fantasies that are only marginally less horrific than her realities.”

5. Carol Fair is a Distinguished Associate Professor at Georgetown University

According to her Georgetown University bio, Fair is a “Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor in the Security Studies Program within Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service.” Her previous experience includes working as a political officer with the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan.

Her research is focused on political and military exploits in South Asia. Her most recent book, Fighting to the End: The Pakistan Army’s Way of War, focuses on the military’s permeating influence over Pakistan’s international relations and politics.

Fair received her formal education at the University of Chicago before moving to Washington D.C. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biological chemistry in 1991. She obtained a master’s degree from the Harris School of Public Policy. In addition, Fair received a master’s degree as well as a doctorate in South Asian Languages and Civilizations.

Fair lists her current involvement in organizations including: the Council on Foreign Relations, Women in International Security, International Studies Association, the American Political Science Association and the American Institute of Pakistan Studies.

