Is Julian Castro Running for President in 2020?

Julian Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio who became a big Democratic contender after his speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention, is likely running for president in 2020.

The news comes after several months of speculation, but he set the record straight with RollingStone in an interview released October 15. He said, “I’m likely to do it. I’ll make a final decision after November, but I’m inclined to do it.”

Later on in the interview, he further elaborated, “My daughter’s nine and my son is three. My wife, Erica, has been wonderful throughout my time in public service. We’re going to take a long, hard look at what that kind of commitment would mean. And as I travel between now and Election Day, I’m getting a better and better sense of where the country is at. I don’t feel compelled to make a rushed decision. However, I’m likely to do it. I have a strong vision for the country. I believe that our country’s going in the wrong direction and that it needs new leadership. I’ll make a final decision after November, but I’m inclined to do it.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Castro Was the First Latino to Give a Keynote Address at the Democratic National Convention

Castro’s speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention is one of the political endeavors he’s most known for.