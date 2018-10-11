Yes, Kanye’s Password Is Literally ‘000000’

During his Oval Office meeting with the president on Thursday afternoon, Kanye made headlines for a number of reasons. But perhaps the most lighthearted moment was when he opened his phone on camera and it was revealed to the world that his password is simply six zeroes in a row.

Check it below for yourself:

lmao Kanye's iPhone password is 000000 pic.twitter.com/mEM5Tjq0po — Del Slappo (@misterjamo) October 11, 2018

Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about it, with one Twitter user immediately replying with a meme that read, “Unbelievable! That’s the same password I have on my luggage!” and another Twitter user writing, “THIS TWEET NEEDS TO BLOW UP RIGHT NOW.”

It’s probably likely that West will be changing his password, now that the rest of the free world knows how easy it would be to hack into his phone.

Here’s what else you need to know about his meeting with Trump.

West Argued That ‘Illegal Guns’ Are the Problem, Not Legal Ones

Kanye West: “The problem is illegal guns, illegal guns is the problem. Not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms.” pic.twitter.com/Mo1TPm6ep0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 11, 2018

West said in the oval office, “The problem is illegal guns, illegal guns is the problem. Not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms.”

This might not be West’s most controversial stance, but it’s the latest in several moves he’s made in the last year to align with the GOP. He added, “We kill each other more than police officers. And that’s not saying that the police officers are not an issue.”

West continued to align himself with Trump, even saying at one point, “I love this guy right here.”

West Explained That the MAGA Hat Made Him Feel Like Superman

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman,” ––Kanye Westpic.twitter.com/T6vMD7563C — Complex (@Complex) October 11, 2018

West went on to further explain why he aligned with Trump’s campaign over Hillary Clinton’s during the 2016 election, saying that the MAGA hat made him feel like ‘Superman.’

West later described himself as a “crazy motherf*cker” in the meeting, and even talked about his bipolar disorder diagnosis. He said, “They tried to scare me to not wear this hat, my own friends, but this hat it gives me, it gives me power. I’m married to a family, that you know, that you know, not a lot of male energy going on, but it’s beautiful, you know.”

West went on to address comments that he’s received in the past for ignoring Trump’s racism, saying, “You think racism can control me? Oh that don’t stop me. That’s an invisible wall.”