Dominique Moran: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dominique Moran is a Chipotle manager in St. Paul, Minnesota who was fired after a video of her telling Masud Ali to pay up front went viral. Moran was offered her job back after it was revealed that Ali had a history of dining and dashing, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

Moran, 23, was fired after she was accused of racially profiling Ali, 21, and his friends. After her termination, Twitter users discovered that Ali had bragged about dining and dashing in the past and shared the screenshots of the now-deleted tweets with the restaurant chain.

Chipotle apologized to Moran and offered her job back. Moran has not said whether she will return.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Masud Ali Posted a Video of Dominique Moran Telling Him to Pay Before He Can Order

Can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session. @ChipotleTweets ?? pic.twitter.com/Sj8RaeINj6 — Masud Ali 🍑 (@Masudaliii) November 16, 2018

Ali posted a video of Moran refusing to serve him until he pays up front on Twitter.

The video shows Moran telling Ali and his friends, “You gotta pay cause you never have money when you come in here.”

“Can a group of young well established African American get a bite to eat after a long workout session. @ChipotleTweets ??” he wrote.

Ali later told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune that Moran’s request that they pay “sounded really racist – the way she said it was racist. She asked for proof of income as if I’m getting a loan.”

“I’m disappointed in that whole crew for not stepping up and instead accusing us of something we haven’t done,” he added.

2. Chipotle Fired Dominique Moran After Masud Ali Tweeted Video

This is not how we treat our customers. We’re committed to treating everyone equally and with respect. The manager has been terminated and we are re-training everyone at the restaurant to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. -Shaq — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) November 17, 2018

“This is not how we treat our customers. We’re committed to treating everyone equally and with respect. The manager has been terminated and we are re-training everyone at the restaurant to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again,” the restaurant chain tweeted in response to the video.

Moran denied any racial sentiment in her actions.

“The circumstances were not how it looked. It looked like a very hateful thing and it was not that way,” she told The Daily Mail.

“I recognized two of the guys and my crew members recognized them as well. The crew expressed to me that they were very frustrated because most of the time, they will hand over a card that gets declined and then they will just leave,” she explained. “That happened on Tuesday. Two of their cards got declined. I said to the guy, ‘I’m going to take care of it, don’t worry about it but make sure you can pay for it next time.'”

“They came in again on Thursday at the same time,” she continued. “I recognized two of them and I double-checked the cameras to be sure. He was expecting me to say something and I said something jokingly, but he took it to a whole different extent. I guess he saw an opportunity and he ran with it. I shouldn’t have made a joke, but all I said was: ‘Oh you’re going to pay this time?'”

3. A GoFundMe Campaign Was Launched in Support of Dominique Moran

I can’t believe the amount of support being offered to me. God is too good. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/kTwiq92mUN — Dom (@Dom3Marie) November 18, 2018

A GoFundMe campaign launched by one of Moran’s friends raised more than $10,000 for her legal fees.

“The money donated will also be used to cover attorney/ council fees,” the page said. “Myself and any of Dom’s friends and loved ones know that she loved her job, loves people and did not deserve the unfortunate chain of events that occurred this week. I don’t feel she deserves to be without pay for protecting her team and I want to fight for her. Hopefully this gofundme can support her through the holidays. Thank you for all the help.”

4. Twitter Users Busted Masud Ali for Bragging About Dining & Dashing

@ChipotleTweets you need to look deeper into this. That manager had obviously previously dealt with these guys who don’t pay. They’ve bragged about STEALING from your business (and others) serveral times. You should have your employees’ backs instead of the immediate optics. pic.twitter.com/JkdLBMo7ep — Tony (@SeriouslySerio) November 17, 2018

After Moran’s firing, Twitter users discovered that Ali had bragged about dining and dashing in the past.

“Dine and dash is forever interesting,” he wrote in one tweet that has since been deleted.

“Not a dine and dash we’re just borrowing the food for a couple hours that’s all,” he wrote in another tweet.

“Aye man i think chipotle catchin up to us fam. should we change locations and yoooooo what should we do about the other thang,” another tweet said.

“Guys we’re borrowing food… that’s it. And if the lady tries to stop you at the door don’t hesitate to truck the sh*t out of that b***h,” he wrote in another post.

5. Chipotle Apologized to Dominique Moran & Offered Her Job Back

Racism is a real issue that I do not take lightly. Racism must be addressed, but what happened here was just wrong. Falsely accused and in return, cut off from a goal that I worked hard for. Today, I was “officially” offered my job back. I’m truly grateful for all the support. https://t.co/83EUsIqt4I — Dom (@Dom3Marie) November 19, 2018

“While our normal protocol was not followed serving these customers, we publicly apologize to our manager for being put in this position,” Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief communications officer, said in a statement Monday, according to Yahoo. “We will work to continue to ensure that we support a respectful workplace for our employees and our customers alike.”

“Our policy is to treat our customers and employees fairly and with respect at all times and under any circumstances,” the statement said. “We will work with all our restaurant teams to ensure they are prepared to handle situations of this kind and know they have our full support. We are committed to doing the right thing and acting in a manner consistent with a thoughtful, fact-driven approach.”

Moran has not said whether she will return.

“Racism is a real issue that I do not take lightly,” Moran wrote on Twitter. “Racism must be addressed, but what happened here was just wrong. Falsely accused and in return, cut off from a goal that I worked hard for. Today, I was ‘officially’ offered my job back. I’m truly grateful for all the support.”

READ NEXT: Masud Ali: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know