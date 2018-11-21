Eli Smith Missing: Amber Alert Issued For Two-Year-Old Boy In San Antonio

An Amber Alert has been issued for two-year-old Eli Scott Smith in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday night.

The Burkburnett Police Department is currently searching for Eli Scott Smith, and police believe he is in “grave” or immediate danger. Smith’s father, 48-year-old Michael Smith, is wanted in connection to the disappearance, and is reportedly wearing a blue shirt with a black hat. He is believed to be with 51-year-old Robin Golden, a woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on the disappearance, you can call the Burkburnett Police at (940) 569-2231.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Eli Smith from Burkburnett, TX, on 11/20/18, CA plate DP416RZ pic.twitter.com/DZt8ABHJKd — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) November 20, 2018

Smith and Golden were last seen with the toddler in Burkburnett, which is located near Wichita Falls. They were driving a black 2003 Saturn Vue with the California license plate DP416RZ.