Andrew Gillum, Ron DeSantis Polls: Latest Results

Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor, and Ron DeSantis, the former U.S. Representative, are locked in a tight battle in the Florida governor’s race.

Now that election day has arrived, eyes are on Florida. What do the latest polling results say? Who’s ahead in the polls going into election day?

According to RealClearPolitics, Andrew Gillum has led in five of the six latest polls. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Gillum up an average 3.6 percentage points in the closely watched race. You can see all of the polls in the race here. Andrew Gillum has led in almost all of the many polls in the race.

DeSantis did lead in the last poll in the race by Trafalgar group. That poll showed DeSantis with 50 percent and Gillum with 47 percent. Trafalgar group was one of the few pollsters that correctly predicted Donald Trump would win the 2016 presidential election. Trafalgar Group is a Republican leaning poll that suspected people were lying to pollsters about whether they supported Trump. So the pollsters started also asking people who they thought their neighbors would vote for and determined the numbers were different. The firm, which is based out of Atlanta, adjusted its numbers to account for people’s hesitance to admit a Trump vote and predicted that Trump would win Pennsylvania and Michigan as well as the electoral college.

Andrew Gillum has excited progressives because of what’s been described as his embracing of an unabashed progressive agenda in Florida. DeSantis is a supporter of President Donald Trump, and some experts see the Florida governor’s race as a referendum on the president.

Here’s a roundup of the latest polls on election day in the Florida governor’s race:

Trafalgar Group [11/04/18 to 11/05/18]

Andrew Gillum 47% Ron DeSantis 50%

St. Pete Polls [11/03/18 to 11/04/18]

Andrew Gillum 50% Ron DeSantis 45%

Emerson [11/01/18 to 11/03/18]

Andrew Gillum 51% Ron DeSantis 46%

HarrisX [10/29/18 to 11/04/18]

Andrew Gillum 49% Ron DeSantis 45%

Quinnipiac [10/29/18 to 11/04/18]