John Hannah: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Hannah was a senior aide to former Vice President Dick Cheney who also worked on President Donald Trump’s transition team. Hannah has come under scrutiny in special counsel Bob Mueller’s investigation because of his interactions with key figures in the probe, The Daily Beast reported.

Hannah, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, came under scrutiny by Mueller as a result of his communications with George Nader, a Lebanese-American businessman close to leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia who was implicated in a possibly illegal plan to help Trump win the election, and Joel Zamel, who tried to sell the Trump team a social media manipulation plan to tip the election to Trump. Both have been interviewed by Mueller’s team and are cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear what role Hannah may have had in these plans. He serves on an advisory council for the intelligence firm Wikistrat, owned by Zamel. The Daily Beast reported that Hannah’s introduced Zamel to Nader and the two were involved in key meetings being scrutinized by Mueller’s team.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. John Hannah Was a National Security Adviser To Dick Cheney

Hannah was named a national security adviser to Cheney after his former top aide, Scooter Libby, was indicted for leaking the name of a covert CIA agent in 2005, The American Prospect reported. Hannah previously served as Cheney’s deputy national security adviser, according to his official bio, and worked for US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, who now serves as Trump’s national security adviser.

He also worked in the State Department during the George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton years. He now serves as a senior counselor at the Foundation of Defense of Democracies, which The Daily Beast reports is a pro-Israel think tank known for its criticism of Iran.

Hannah has been a frequent supporter of military intervention in Iran and a fierce critic of former President Obama’s Iran deal.

2. John Hannah Communicated With Key Figures in Bob Mueller’s Investigation

According to The Daily Beast, Hannah is under scrutiny for his communications with George Nader, who worked to set up meeting between foreign officials and Trump associates in 2016, and Joel Zamel, a social media operative with ties to Israeli intelligence who has been questioned by Mueller’s team about his pitch to help Trump win the election.

According to the report, Hannah is close to both Zamel and Nader and introduced the two in 2016. Hannah sits on the advisory board of Zamel’s company Wikistrat and worked with Nader on Iraq policy during the George W. Bush years. Both Nader and Zamel are cooperating with the Mueller probe. Nader was questioned about his ties to the leaders of the UAE and Saudi Arabia and his dealings with Zamel and the Trump campaign. Zamel was questioned about the social media manipulation strategy he pitched.

Former acting CIA Director John McLaughlin, who served under George W. Bush, told The Daily Beast that Mueller’s focus on Hannah may suggest the probe is wider than previously thought.

“Mueller might be opening another front here,” he said. “His mandate is to examine Russian collusion, but there’s the clause in his mandate that’s very open-ended—to the effect of ‘and any associated matters.’ It could be a separate line of inquiry about efforts to influence the election by foreigners.”

“These are countries that are extremely powerful that operate outside of a Democratic framework converging in the most sacred of America’s democratic institutions: its election,” added Karen Greenberg, who heads the Fordham University’s Center for National Security. “The Cheney group was often doing things… outside the customary boundaries of America’s internal and external politics. If Mueller finds evidence of wrongdoing, it would make us wonder why we as a community—whoever we are—weren’t paying attention to Cheney alums’ persistent presence in American domestic politics.”

3. John Hannah Associate George Nader Was a Major Player in 2016

Nader made headlines last year when it was revealed he brokered a meeting between a Russian oligarch and Erik Prince, a close Trump campaign associate, founder of Blackwater, and brother of Betsy DeVos. The meeting was an attempt to set up a backchannel between Trump’s team and the Kremlin, The Washington Post reported.

The Daily Beast reported that Prince and Kirill Dmitriev, who heads a sanctioned Russian fund, discussed concessions the US would make to Russia to improve relations between the two countries.

Nader and Prince also attended an August 2016 Trump Tower meeting at which Nader told Donald Trump Jr. that Suadi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who Nader represents, were eager to help Trump win the election, The New York Times reported.

Nader had met with officials of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to develop a strategy to work with the Trump campaign, The Daily Beast reported. The Intercept reported that Hannah was also in touch with the UAE’s ambassador the US at the time.

4. John Hannah Associate Joel Zamel is Cooperating With Mueller’s Team

Hannah is also under scrutiny for his communications with Zamel, a social media operative with close ties to Israeli intelligence. Mueller’s team questioned Zamel about his pitch to Trump officials to manipulate social media platforms to help Trump win the election, The Daily Beast reported.

According to The New York Times, Zamel’s Psy Group had pitched Trump campaign official Rick Gates, who is also cooperating in the probe after pleading guilty to multiple charges, and pitched Don Jr. on the plan at the meeting. The Times reported that Nader sent Zamel a large payment after Trump’s election, though it’s unclear what the payment was for.

The Times reports that Zamel’s companies also have ties to Russia. His firm worked for Putin-tied oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The Washington Post reported that then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort offered to give Deripaska private briefings on the campaign goings-on and had a complicated financial relationship with the oligarch. Nader also traveled to Moscow twice during the campaign.

5. John Hannah is a Trump Cheerleader on Foreign Policy

Hannah worked on Trump’s State Department transition team and has been publicly supportive of the president on foreign policy. Hannas has said that Trump deserves credit for his dealings with North Korea and claimed that Trump has caused Putin to worry and slow down his strategy in Syria.

Hannah was expected to be named an envoy to Syria earlier this year but ultimately decided against it during negotiations with the administration.

READ NEXT: Nick Ayers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know