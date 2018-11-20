Juan Lopez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Juan Lopez has been identified as the gunman accused of opening fire at Mercy Hospital in Chicago on Monday, November 19, according to sources cited by CBS Chicago. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson confirmed during a news conference at nearby University of Chicago Hospital that four people in total, including the gunman, had been shot.
Four are dead, including the gunman, police said. Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries. The two fatalities were both female staff employees at the hospital. One of the victims has been identified as the former fiance of the suspected shooter and a doctor at the hospital who was reporting to work for her shift, WLS-TV reports.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. The Shooting Began as a Domestic Dispute in the Parking Lot of the Hospital, Witnesses Say
The shooting appears to have begun as a domestic situation in the parking lot of Mercy Hospital. At least one witness told WBBM-TV that he saw a man and woman arguing outside the hospital. He then saw the man pull out a gun and shoot the woman multiple times.
Another witness told the TV station that the woman was wearing scrubs, indicating that she was a hospital employee. It was later confirmed that the woman was a physician at Mercy and that the gunman was her ex-fiance.
2. Witnesses Said the Gunman Shot At Least One Other Person Inside the Hospital
Witnesses told local media outlets that they heard shots being fired rapidly, as if from an assault weapon. Patients, staff and visitors were told to hide.
One witness said he was standing in the hospital waiting for results when the gunfire started. He said he saw the gunman shoot a victim multiple times on the ground. Police arrived moments later.
Another witness shared that he was inside the emergency room when they heard the shooting begin in the parking lot. He said everyone inside rushed to the window, and saw a gunman standing “military style” shooting at the responding officers.
3. The Gunman Exchanged Shots With Police & Officer Samuel Jimenez Was Shot & Killed
One of the shooting victims was a responding officer. The Chicago Police Department has identified him as PO Samuel Jimenez.
Chief Communications Officer for the Chicago PD, Anthony Guglielmi, confirmed that Officer Jimenez was rushed to University of Chicago hospital via police escort in critical condition.
Multiple officers were seen waiting outside the emergency room as he was rushed into surgery. Unfortunately, Jimenez passed away from his injuries.
4. The Suspected Gunman Was Shot Inside the Hospital
The suspected gunman exchanged fire with police. He was shot and killed. Scanner traffic indicated he had been shot in the head. It was not immediately clear whether he had been shot by police or had turned the gun on himself.
For several minutes, it appeared that police did not know where the gunman was inside the hospital. But since he had not been treated for his injuries, it became increasingly apparent that he had died from his wounds.
5. Chicago Police & SWAT Thoroughly Searched Mercy Hospital Looking For Additional Shooters & Victims
SWAT did a thorough search of the hospital, going room-by-room searching for any additional shooters or victims. Patients, staff and visitors had been told to hide and stay in place while police conducted the search.
Mercy Hospital shared on Twitter at 5:41 p.m. that the scene was secure and that all remaining patients were safe.
