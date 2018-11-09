Marc Elias: ‘Election Stealing Lawyer,’ According to Trump

Marc Elias is a lawyer who was the general counsel for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, as well as for John Kerry’s presidential campaign.

On Nov. 8, he was branded by Trump as an “election stealing lawyer” in one of a series of tweets decrying the Florida recount efforts. Trump wrote, “As soon as Democrats sent their best Election stealing lawyer, Marc Elias, to Broward County they miraculously started finding Democrat votes. Don’t worry, Florida – I am sending much better lawyers to expose the FRAUD!”

Earlier in the day, Trump had lashed out two additional times about the Florida recount efforts, writing first, “. @ BrianKempGA ran a great race in Georgia – he won. It is time to move on!”

Then, he wrote, “You mean they are just now finding votes in Florida and Georgia – but the Election was on Tuesday? Let’s blame the Russians and demand an immediate apology from President Putin!”

Here’s what you need to know.

Elias Is Representing the Bill Nelson Campaign

UPDATE: The Florida Senate election margin has further narrowed–it is now a mere 15,068 votes or .18%. As the counties continue their work, I expect that margin will narrow further. And then the State will conduct an orderly recount. https://t.co/Yxuxw8wDlj — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 9, 2018

According to The Washington Post, Elias is the attorney representing the Bill Nelson campaign, who trails behind Gov. Rick Scott in the Senate race by just over 15,000 votes, as of Nov. 8. That’s within .15 percent, which is well beneath the .5 margin of victory necessary.

Under Florida law, if a margin of victory is less than .5 percent, a recount is conducted.

In a conference call Thursday, Elias said, “We believe at the end of the day, Senator Nelson is going to be declared the winner and is going to return to the United States Senate. I think it’s fair to say right now the results of the 2018 Senate election are unknown.”

Elias Has Called Out Republican Opposition For Attacking ‘the Other Side’s Lawyer’

Rick Scott just attacked me as a lawyer from Washington DC as he announced a lawsuit literally in the name of the national Republican Party located in Washington, D.C. Pro tip: when you are attacking the otherside’s lawyers, you are losing. Cc: @normcoleman @PatMcCroryNC https://t.co/NlCy3EEDoK — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 9, 2018

In addition to Trump, Rick Scott has also attacked Elias in the name of a recent lawsuit representing the Republican party that claims they have not been given sufficient information on outstanding ballots in Florida. Elias replied to the lawsuit by tweeting, “Rick Scott just attacked me as a lawyer from Washington DC as he announced a lawsuit literally in the name of the national Republican Party located in Washington, D.C. Pro tip: when you are attacking the otherside’s lawyers, you are losing.”

Elias further called out a strange discrepancy in votes coming out of Broward, in which many ballots “undervoted” by voting more for the gubernatorial race than the Senate race. “What is unusual is to undervote the top of the ticket,” Elias said, via RollCall. “It’s actually a vote of Senate versus attorney general and some of the other down ballot races.”