Why Is Tom Arnold Hanging Out With George Papadopoulos?

This is a tough time to be George Papadopoulos. The former Trump adviser was sentenced to spend 14 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents who were looking into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia. Papadopoulos has managed to put off his sentence for almost two months. But on Monday, he’s due to start serving his sentence.

On Friday evening, Simona Mangiante, wife of George Papadopoulos, put up a photo of herself, her husband, and Tom Arnold, with the effusive caption, Thank you @TomArnold for stopping by and & give us courage! You have been our rock in difficult times and a true friend!

Why was Papadopoulos — a former Trump aide– spending one of his last free evenings with Tom Arnold, a self-described Trump hater? Tom Arnold says that he’s dedicating his life to bringing Trump down. But Papadopoulos’s wife has been begging the president to issue a pardon for her husband.

Arnold Said He First Met George & Simona on September 30

Tom Arnold said that he first met George Papadopoulos and Simona Mangiante on September 30. That’s just six days after George was sentenced to serve time for lying to FBI agents. On the same day, Simona put up a snapshot of the three of them on her Instagram:

The three of them spent some time together a few weeks later:

Arnold Defended Simona Mangiante Against Rumors She Was a Foreign Spy

A family member of Papadopoulos tells me that they are convinced that Mangiante is working on behalf of a foreign entity — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) October 18, 2018

In October, a journalist named Scott Stedman said he’d done an interview with a member of George Papadopoulos’s family. Stedman said that the family member said they believed that Simona was working on behalf of a foreign power. Stedman didn’t say who the family member was. Simona, for her part, went after Stedman on social media, calling him a lousy journalist and a “fraud.” She wrote,

“Scott Stedman is a LiAr. And the “family member “ he cites as his source is a total stranger who George mother used to hate for being a sneaky bxxx. She didn’t even attend her wedding with George brother. This article is phony and proves only how these nuts cases are obsessed.”

Meanwhile, Tom Arnold came to Mangiante’s defense. After Stedman tweeted about his interview with a member of Papapdopoulos’ family, Arnold made light of it all. He wrote, teasingly, “You’re single. Old school Greek mothers think every daughter in law is working on behalf of a foreign entity for at least the first 25 years of marriage. Jewish mothers too.”