Bismarck Espinoza Martinez Identified as Suspect in Carla Stefaniak Disappearance

Bismarck Espinoza Martinez was taken into custody on Monday evening as a suspect in the disappearance of Carla Stefaniak, an American tourist who went to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday and never came back.

Martinez, a security guard at the AirBnb property where Stefaniak was staying, made conflicting statements to police, authorities said. He has not yet been charged for any crime.

On November 27, the night before she was supposed to fly home, Stefaniak texted her sister-in-law, April Burton, to say that her AirBnB location was “sketchy.” Here’s what you need to know:

Martinez Is a Security Guard at the AirBnB Complex Where Stefaniak Was Staying

Martinez was on the “security team” for the AirBnB complex Stefaniak was staying in, according to a statement made by Walter Espinoza, director general of the investigative agency in the Stefaniak case. Via NBC, Espinoza further stated that Martinez was staying in the room next to Stefaniak’s.

Martinez is 32 years old, authorities say. He was taken into custody late Monday evening after investigators said he was providing conflicting statements about his story and that his story in question didn’t match up with security footage.

It’s not yet clear how Stefaniak and Martinez met, or under what circumstances. A press report by AP News Agency says that Martinez is Nicaraguan.

Investigators Searched Both Martinez & Stefaniak’s Rooms, and Said They Found Blood in Stefaniak’s Room

Investigators found blood inside of Stefaniak’s room and on the property of the AirBnB she was staying at, BBC World News reports. Investigators further confirmed that they had done a search of Martinez’s room, but they did not provide any details about what they found.

Though it’s unclear whether it was Martinez who said this, BBC reports that security guards initially claimed to have seen Stefaniak take an Uber to go to the airport on the morning she was supposed to fly home.

An Autopsy Revealed a Body Found Near Stefaniak’s AirBnb Had Stab Wounds in the Neck & Injuries Consistent With Being Hit on the Head

On Monday, the remains of a female body found about 200 feet from Stefaniak’s AirBnb rental was confirmed to likely be the body of Stefaniak, herself, by Espinoza. Chief Espinoza said that the body had stab wounds in the neck and other parts of her body, and that her injuries were “consistent with being hit in the head.” He maintained that the body still needed to be fingerprinted before they made an official announcement.

A family friend, Bugra Demirel, said that the Stefaniak family had been waiting outside the morgue all day to identify the body, and that they had been told the investigators needed more time. To BBC, he said, “It’s a horrible wait, and every single minute that Costa Rican officials are not showing the body is just a tremendous amount of pain on the family.”