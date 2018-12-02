Elisa Johnson, Magic’s Daughter, Escapes Armed Robbers

Elisa Johnson, the 23-year-old daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, escaped from armed robbers early in the morning on Sunday, December 2. The break-in happened at an Airbnb house in Los Angeles County, as first reported by TMZ.

Magic Johnson's daughter, Elisa, escaped a house Sunday when 2 armed men pulled a home invasion robbery. https://t.co/5laedbKVDP — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2018

The website learned from police sources that Johnson had been staying in the San Fernando Valley house with several friends. Two men got inside and reportedly held the occupants at gunpoint, but luckily no one was hurt. TMZ reported that Johnson heard what was going on and escaped through a back door.

The robbers stole about $30,000 to $40,000 worth of jewelry and electronics and fled before police arrived on scene.

Johnson has not yet publicly commented on the ordeal, including to her Instagram page.

Armed Robberies in LA & Culver City There’s been a series of armed robberies in LA & Culver City. Detectives have identified two males as persons of interest. Dijon Cooper (left) and Nye Lee (right). Any info contact Robbery-Homicide Division (213) 486-6840. pic.twitter.com/iX0SE51g0x — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 2, 2018

The Los Angeles Police Department also shared pictures of two armed robbery suspects on Twitter, a few hours after the robbery at the house where Johnson was staying. The tweet says, “There’s been a series of armed robberies in LA & Culver City. Detectives have identified two males as persons of interest. Dijon Cooper (left) and Nye Lee (right). Any info contact Robbery-Homicide Division (213) 486-6840.”

Portions of the San Fernando Valley are within the Los Angeles Police Department’s jurisdiction. We have reached out to the LAPD for clarification about whether the two suspects mentioned in the tweet are potential suspects in the December 2 robbery.

In October, Los Angeles police arrested four suspects accused of running a burglary ring targeting celebrities. Police said the group was responsible for several break-ins including at homes belonging to Rihanna, NFL player Robert Woods, and MLB player Yasiel Puig. Since the home invasion involving Elisa Johnson happened at a rented house, it’s unlikely that they are connected. We have reached out to the LAPD for comment.