George P. Bush: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

George P. Bush is a grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush. He is one of the Bush family’s rising political stars.

George P. Bush is one of three children born to former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and his wife, Columba. George P. Bush was selected to deliver an eulogy at the Texas funeral of his grandfather, who died at the age of 94 on November 30, 2018. What is George P. Bush’s nationality? Columba Bush was born in Mexico, making George P. Bush part Latino. She married Jeb Bush in 1974.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. George P. Bush Considers George H.W. Bush His Hero

George P. Bush has spoken out in admiration of his grandfather, who was the former president of the United States, a war veteran, CIA director and other acts of public service.

“Overwhelmed with emotion. My grandfather is my hero. On a personal level, he taught me how to play baseball and fish and how to be a gentleman,” George P. told NBC 5. He wrote on Facebook, “Gampy, we love you and we will miss you. But we will never forget you.”

He also wrote, “My grandfather was the greatest man I ever knew. His life spanned the American Century—he fought in World War II … took part in the Texas oil boom … served out a distinguished career in public service including serving as president during the final days of the Cold War. Along the way, he married the love of his life and was a father to six, including a president and two governors. But to me, he will always be Gampy. The man who taught me to fish in Maine, to throw a horseshoe and to swing a baseball bat lefty. He was more than a great man; he was a good man. His courage was matched by his compassion; and his dedication to country was equaled only by his devotion to his family. Gampy, we love you and we will miss you. But we will never forget you.”

To NBC 5, he added of his grandpa, “As uncle George said, he ran at lightning speed and then it was stop and sleep.” Like his grandfather, George P. Bush has served in the U.S. military. According to his bio, he worked “as a public-school teacher after graduating from Rice University, serving in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan as an officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve.”

2. George P. Bush Is the Texas Land Commissioner

According to the Hill, people are looking at George P. Bush to pick up the family relay torch because the other grandchildren of George H.W. and Barbara have not entered politics. However, he has.

He ran for Texas Land Commissioner in 2013 after working as an investor in real estate, oil and gas in Dallas-Fort Worth, the Hill reports, handily winning the election. He’s occupied the post since 2015.

According to the Texas General Land Office website, the office is the oldest state agency in Texas. “The Texas General Land Office primarily serves the schoolchildren, veterans, and the environment of Texas. The agency does so by preserving our history, maximizing state revenue through innovative administration, and through the prudent stewardship of state lands and natural resources,” the website reads, listing George P. Bush as “commissioner.”

The site adds, “In 1836, the Republic of Texas Congress formed the General Land Office to manage the public domain. The charge was to collect and keep records, provide maps and surveys, and issue titles. In addition to encouraging settlement of public lands via land grants, scrip certificates were redeemable for land, and used to raise cash to finance the Texas revolution and the expenses of the young nation.”

3. George P. Bush Is a Republican Who Was Born in Texas

George P. Bush’s full name is George Prescott Bush. According to his Facebook page, he is “a native Texan, born in Houston on April 24, 1976.”

His Facebook page bio says that “Commissioner Bush is also a successful businessman. He joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP after earning his Juris Doctorate from The University of Texas School of Law. He subsequently co-founded Pennybacker Capital LLC, a real estate private equity firm, in 2007, and St. Augustine Partners LLC, a Fort Worth-based investment firm focused on oil and gas transactions and consulting for private businesses.”

It then lists a series of awards, saying George P. “was awarded The University of Texas’ first Latino Leadership Award in 2015, the Outstanding Young Alumnus Award from The University of Texas School of Law in 2016, and the Outstanding Young Texas Ex Award in 2016.”

4. George P. Bush Is Married With Two Children

According to his Facebook page, George P. Bush is married to wife Amanda, and they have two sons. They live in Austin, Texas. On Twitter, Amanda describes herself as “Lawyer, business woman, devoted wife to George P. Bush, and loving mom to Prescott and Jack.”

He is involved in charitable efforts in Texas. “Commissioner Bush is also committed to helping fellow Texans in his private life. He co-chaired a $30 million capital campaign for Big Brothers Big Sisters in North Texas and served as the co-chairman of the Dallas/Fort Worth Celebration of Reading. He was the Tarrant County chairman for Uplift Education — a highly successful Dallas-based public charter network focused on closing the achievement gap in inner city public schools,” his Facebook bio reads.

“He also served on the Board of Trustees for the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin.”

5. President Trump Supported George P. Bush

Although there has been very bad blood between the Bush family and President Donald Trump, that does not appear to be the case with George P. Bush, even though his father, Jeb, lost the presidential primary to Trump.

“Texas LC George P. Bush backed me when it wasn’t the politically correct thing to do, and I back him now,” Trump tweeted.

“I am proud to accept President Trump’s endorsement,” George P. Bush said in a statement. “I was proud to stand with him in 2016 and I am proud he is standing with me in 2018. I am also proud of the work we have done together to stop the Obama land grab and protect Texas private property rights.”