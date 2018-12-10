Kelsey Berreth Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old mother and flight instructor, has been missing since Thanksgiving Day, and authorities and loved ones are ramping up the efforts to find her.

There is a Facebook page devoted to finding Kelsey Berreth. The young mother’s disappearance has raised great concern because her cell phone pinged 700 miles away from where she was last seen, according to Fox News. In addition, her belongings were left behind, and her family says it’s not like Kelsey to disappear, especially because she has a very young daughter.

However, authorities have stopped short of saying they think foul play is involved.

“If she’s out there and doesn’t want to be contacted, just let us know that she’s safe and we’ll let her family know,” said Cmdr. Chris Adams of the Woodland Park Police Department to CBS News.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kelsey Was Seen at a Colorado Grocery Store & Then Vanished

Kelsey was last spotted at a Safeway supermarket near her Colorado home, Fox News reports, adding that her mother contacted police to report her missing three days later, and no sign of Kelsey Berreth could be found. However, the Facebook page devoted to finding her, and where relatives sometimes post, states that her mother actually reported her missing on December 2, 2018.

According to a missing person’s poster from the Woodland Park Police, the community where Kelsey lived, Kelsey Berreth was last seen on November 22, 2018 in the area of her residence, 200 block of E. Lake Avenue in Woodland Park, Colorado. She has family in both Idaho and Washington, the missing person’s poster says. People with information are urged to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.

Police said that she was last seen wearing a “white shirt, grey sweater, blue pants (possibly blue jeans), brown purse and white shoes.” Police said they are looking for information to “help us reunite Kelsey with her daughter.”

2. Kelsey Berreth Is a Pilot Who Likes Hiking

The Missing Mother: Kelsey Berreth Facebook page, which is devoted to finding her, provides additional details about the missing woman.

“Missing Since Nov. 22nd, 2018 – She is a mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend…” the page reads. “She is also a Pilot and instructs in Pueblo, CO., loves hiking, running and bicycling.”

On December 6, 2018, the page added, “Kelsey is a pilot. Although it would be out of character for her to not contact anyone before making a cross-country trip we can’t exclude the possibility. Kelsey has ties to the Pacific Northwest as well as Kansas. She does not own a plane nor do we know of any local friends that she would borrow one from. I don’t believe she has ever made a flight without filing a flight plan. We do realize that it is possible to rent a plane, but I believe someone would be missing it by now. Non-the-less we have to consider every possibility.”

Kelsey’s Facebook page doesn’t have much that is publicly visible, but it does contain photos and artwork of small planes, and a cover photo of palm trees.

The following details were also provided by the page devoted to finding the missing woman:

“Age – 29 yrs., Height – 5’-3”, Wt. 110lbs.

Current Residence – Woodland Park, CO

Phone was last Pinged in – Gooding, Idaho

She has family in – Central Washington, Northeast Washington and Colorado

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater, blue jeans/dark blue pants, white shoes and carrying a brown purse.

Please Report any information you might have to the Woodland Park, CO Police Dept. – 719.687.9262.”

3. Kelsey’s Brother Says She Didn’t Pack But Her Purse Is Missing

Kelsey’s brother, Clint Berreth, posted on Facebook, “After arriving at Kelsey’s house last night and combing through her things, we know 1 thing is certain. Kelsey did not pack to go anywhere. All luggage is here. Her purse is all that seems to have gone.” Her cars are not missing, CBS News reports.

Berreth also wrote, “There are several prayer vigils happening tonight at 7:00 pacific time. Please take a moment at 7:00 tonight no matter where you are to say a prayer for Kelsey Berreth especially, but also the rest of our family as we continue this search. #helpfindkelseyberreth.”

Clint has been sharing repeated photos and posts of his missing sister on Facebook. “Kelsey we love you and we’re looking for you!!!! #helpfindkelseyberreth,” he wrote with one. “I feel like we’re in the middle of the furnace, Lord help us through it. 🔥😭” he wrote with another.

The Sandpoint Seventh-day Adventist Church is among those offering prayers for the safe return of Kelsey Berreth. One recent post reads:

“Dear Church Family,

There is no breaking news about the Berreth’s daughter, Kelsey at this time. But I will pass on to you the strength and comfort that our prayer vigil and other prayer initiatives on behalf of Kelsey and the family have been to Cheryl and Darrell. They wanted me to pass that on to you, thank you very much for your prayers!

Tomorrow we will have another opportunity to join our prayers as a church family. We invite you to join your church family immediately following the fellowship meal tomorrow for an hour of prayer. We will sing hymns, pray and share from God’s comforting and hopeful Word. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend!

Gratefully,

Pastor Alvaro.”

4. Kelsey’s Phone Pinged in Idaho, Reports Say

According to Fox News, Kelsey’s phone “reportedly pinged more than 700 miles away in Idaho days after she vanished.”

The Kelsey Facebook page further noted, “Authorities reported recently that her cell phone was pinged to Gooding, Idaho, which is about 35 miles north of Twin Falls, and Idaho State Police are now involved in investigating her disappearance.” CBS News reported that Berreth has family near that location.

A spokesman for the Idaho State Police told East Idaho News that they had received a bulletin “that Berreth could possibly be in the state but that is the extent of their investigation.”

However, Woodland Park police Commander Chris Adams told KEPR-TV: “It could just be a false ping, or it could be the actual last location for the activity of that phone.” To Good Morning America, he said, “It makes us wonder what she’s doing up there or what the phone is, potentially, because she may not be there.”

5. Kelsey Berreth Is the Mother of a Toddler & Had a Fiance

Kelsey’s daughter is only 1-years-old. Her daughter is safe, according to the Facebook page devoted to finding her.

The man in the above photo, shared by the Kelsey Berreth Facebook page, was not identified. The post with it reads, “Kelsey’s family desperately needs her back. Please call Woodland Park Police Dept. @ 719-687-9262 with any information. Someone must have seen or spoken with her Thanksgiving Day or since. This photo was taken 1 year ago.”

The comment thread under the photo contains this message, “This is a message from Shannon Hicks, I am one of the administrators/moderators for this page. I would like to respectfully remind everyone that this is an ongoing investigation and that we need to be respectful to all concerned. At some point the truth will be released. Until then, I would suggest that we keep character defining suggestions and/or implications to ourselves. If you have information I would ask that you report it to the police immediately or message the this page privately.”

People have inquired whether Kelsey had a husband. The Facebook page further explained, “Thank you for your Concern…Kelsey owns a home and lives in Woodland. She is an Aviation Instructor in Pueblo. The ‘man’ in the photo is the little girl’s father and Kelsey’s fiance.”

Her cousin, JoDee Garretson, told KEPR-TV, “They’re a very close-knit family. That’s why I don’t believe she’d just…She’s got to see people are looking for her. She wouldn’t put them through that.”

She added, “She’s such a good person, a loving person. She’s grounded and responsible. She has a one year old child, she wouldn’t just leave her.”