Michael Amatullo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Amatullo is an Oregon man facing hate crime charges after he allegedly threatened to kill two young black boys who live in his building while calling them the n-word, The Oregonian reported.

Amatullo, a 60-year-old Portland man, shouted at his two black neighbors, who are 8 and 14 years old, before raising a butcher knife and threatening to kill them, police said.

Amatullo was charged with two counts of misdemeanor menacing and two counts of second-degree intimidation, which is a hate crime. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police are now investigating allegations that he made more threats after he was released from jail.

The boys’ father said the family is now moving as a result of the threats.

1. Michael Amatullo Shouted Racial Slurs & Threats at The Two Brothers

According to police, the 8-year-old boy was taking out the trash when Amatullo began shouting and accusing the child of staring at him. Police say Amatullo called the boy a racial slur.

The boy’s 14-year-old brother intervened and Amatullo called him a slur as well, police said.

The teen shouted back at Amatullo, who threatened to beat up the boy if he continued. Amatullo then raised a butcher’s knife in the boys’ direction while standing six to seven feet away, police said.

2. Amatullo Went on ‘Racist Tirade’ When Questioned by Police

Amatullo was the one who called 911, claiming that the teen had threatened him. When police arrived, Amatullo went on a “racist tirade,” according to police.

Police arrested Amatullo. According to police, when he was in the back of a police car, an officer asked if he was racist.

“When you act an animal, yeah you’re a (expletive) [N-word]!” Amatullo replied, according to the officer.

“I hope your wife and kids (expletive)die pig!” and “Send them all back to the planet of the apes!” he ranted, according to police.

3. Amatullo Made More Threats After He Was Released From Jail, Police Say

A spokesperson for the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said that Amatullo is facing new allegations that he made additional threats after he was released from jail, KPTV reported. There is an active warrant for his arrest.

He was arraigned in court on menacing and hate crime charges and pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

According to The Oregonian, Amatullo declined to be represented by a court-appointed attorney.

“Whatever is going to happen is going to happen,” Amatullo said. “The DA is going to do what he’s going to do.”

He told the court that he had an ongoing feud with the family and said he had not planned to threaten the boys with a knife but was willing to use it if they entered his apartment.

“I’m going to defend myself … even if it means stabbing someone to death,” Amatullo said. “You can defend yourself in your home.”

4. Family Forced to Move After Amatullo’s Threats

The children’s father told KPTV that the family is packing up and moving out of the apartment because of the threats.

“I was scared because I didn’t want to get stabbed with the knife…because I was scared to die,” the 8-year-old boy told KPTV.

“He said he was going to kill us, kill us,” the boy added.

“He called the cops and said we had threatened him,” his older brother said.

“I didn’t like how you said you would kill us with a knife, I didn’t like that,” the 8-year-old boy said when asked if he had a message for Amatullo.

5. Amatullo Has an Extensive Criminal History

The Oregonian reported that Amatullo’s criminal history includes 12 felonies and five misdemeanors, including burglary and theft charges. Nearly all of the convictions were from before 2002.

According to Amatullo, he lives off his Social Security disability income, was honorably discharged from the military, and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

