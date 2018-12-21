Patrick Frazee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Patrick Frazee, a Colorado farrier, now stands accused in the murder of his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old mother and flight instructor, who has been missing since Thanksgiving Day.

That’s according to KOAA-TV, which broke the news on December 21, 2018 that Frazee was arrested and will be charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Berreth. Authorities had recently searched his residence, but they had previously stopped short of outright declaring Frazee a suspect.

There was a Facebook page devoted to finding Kelsey Berreth. Family members insisted from the start that it was not like Kelsey to disappear, especially because she has a very young daughter with Frazee.

“We are treating Kelsey’s disappearance as a missing person’s case at this time. We have not identified anyone as a suspect,” said Police Chief Miles De Young in a press conference on December 10, 2018. However, that apparently changed in the next few weeks, although details were not yet released.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kelsey Was Seen at a Colorado Grocery Store & Then Vanished

Authorities no longer believe that Kelsey is alive, and the investigation unfolded rapidly in the 48 hours before Frazee’s arrest, according to ABC News.

Kelsey was last spotted at a Safeway supermarket near her Colorado home, Fox News reports. When her mother reported her missing on December 2, no sign of Kelsey Berreth could be found. Police released surveillance video from the grocery store (see above.)

Kelsey was shopping with her daughter at the Safeway, the police chief said in a news conference. She then exchanged her daughter with her fiancee that day, according to the chief.

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mother, was at the press conference. “She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character…Kelsey is reliable, considerate and honest,” she said. “…Like I said, she doesn’t run off and someone knows where she is at. Kelsey, we just want you home…and we won’t quit looking.”

According to a missing person’s poster from the Woodland Park Police, the community where Kelsey lived, Kelsey Berreth was last seen on November 22, 2018 in the area of her residence, 200 block of E. Lake Avenue in Woodland Park, Colorado. She has family in both Idaho and Washington, the missing person’s poster says. People with information are urged to call the Woodland Park Police Department at 719-687-9262.

Police said that she was last seen wearing a “white shirt, grey sweater, blue pants (possibly blue jeans), brown purse and white shoes.” Police said they are looking for information to “help us reunite Kelsey with her daughter.” There were cold cinnamon rolls in Kelsey’s residence when authorities searched it.

According to Fox News, Kelsey’s phone “reportedly pinged more than 700 miles away in Idaho days after she vanished.”

The Kelsey Facebook page further noted, “Authorities reported recently that her cell phone was pinged to Gooding, Idaho, which is about 35 miles north of Twin Falls, and Idaho State Police are now involved in investigating her disappearance.” CBS News reported that Berreth has family near that location.

A spokesman for the Idaho State Police told East Idaho News that they had received a bulletin “that Berreth could possibly be in the state but that is the extent of their investigation.”

However, Woodland Park police Commander Chris Adams told KEPR-TV: “It could just be a false ping, or it could be the actual last location for the activity of that phone.” To Good Morning America, he said, “It makes us wonder what she’s doing up there or what the phone is, potentially, because she may not be there.”

2. Kelsey Berreth & Patrick Frazee Are Parents to a Young Girl But Frazee Did Not Show Up at a Press Conference on the Disappearance

Berreth and Frazee were engaged to be married, and they were also the parents to a young child. Patrick Frazee is a certified farrier in Colorado.

Kelsey’s daughter is only 1-years-old. Her daughter is safe, according to the Facebook page devoted to finding her.

De Young, chief of police for the City of Woodland Park, in Colorado, said in a previous news conference that Kelsey’s mother reported her missing on December 2, 2018, a Sunday, at about 12:37 p.m.

A reporter said at that earlier news conference – which occurred days before the arrest – that it was his understanding that Patrick Frazee “was invited today. Why is he not here?”

“That is a question you’d have to ask him,” the police chief responded.

Asked whether Frazee was being cooperative, the chief responded, “Yes, at this time, yes.”

The post with the above photo reads, “Kelsey’s family desperately needs her back. Please call Woodland Park Police Dept. @ 719-687-9262 with any information. Someone must have seen or spoken with her Thanksgiving Day or since. This photo was taken 1 year ago.” The police chief revealed early on that Kelsey’s fiancee is named Patrick Frazee, According to KDVR, “He told police the last text he received from her phone was on November 25th. Police said Kelsey’s mother reported her missing on December 2nd.”

The child was with the father, Patrick, police said in a news conference, and Frazee said they exchanged the child on November 22 and he said that was the last time he saw Kelsey.

He added that the “baby is with her father, Patrick.” Asked whether authorities have searched Patrick Frazee’s residence, he said, “That is something we’re going to have to look into, absolutely. All options are on the table.” He added that Kelsey and Patrick did not live together but were engaged.

Kelsey’s brother, Clint Berreth, posted on Facebook, “After arriving at Kelsey’s house last night and combing through her things, we know 1 thing is certain. Kelsey did not pack to go anywhere. All luggage is here. Her purse is all that seems to have gone.” Her cars are not missing, CBS News reports.

Berreth also wrote, “There are several prayer vigils happening tonight at 7:00 pacific time. Please take a moment at 7:00 tonight no matter where you are to say a prayer for Kelsey Berreth especially, but also the rest of our family as we continue this search. #helpfindkelseyberreth.”

Clint has been sharing repeated photos and posts of his missing sister on Facebook. “Kelsey we love you and we’re looking for you!!!! #helpfindkelseyberreth,” he wrote with one. “I feel like we’re in the middle of the furnace, Lord help us through it. 🔥😭” he wrote with another.

3. Frazee Told Authorities He Received a Text From Kelsey

BREAKING NOW: Investigators just arrived to serve an arrest warrant for Patrick Frazee, the fiancé of missing mother #KelseyBerreth. Sources tell @ABC the investigation unfolded rapidly in the last 48 hours, and police no longer believe Kelsey is alive. @ABC @GMA pic.twitter.com/m7smnp3nAM — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 21, 2018

Two text messages, supposedly from Kelsey Berreth, were the only clues that emerged in the days shortly after she disappeared.

Officers were able to contact her place of employment at Doss Aviation down in Pueblo, Colorado. Her employer said they had received a text from Kelsey’s phone on November 25, 2018 saying that Kelsey would not be coming in to work for the next week. Officers went to her residence on December 2. “She was not inside her residence,” said the chief.

He said that Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey’s mom, reached out to Kelsey’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, and he said he hadn’t heard from Kelsey since November 25 when she texted him. Patrick told officers he hadn’t seen her since Thanksgiving, when they exchanged their daughter, said Chief De Young. The 1-year-old girl is currently with her father, Patrick, said the chief, who added that authorities had reviewed video from the local Safeway grocery store from November 22, and it showed her shopping with her daughter. That’s the last time Kelsey was seen.

“At this point he is the father of Kelsey’s daughter and we’re going to leave it at that. This is a missing persons case,” Chief De Young said at a news conference days before the arrest.

4. A Reporter Confronted Frazee to Ask Him Questions

A reporter for KRDO-TV later approached Frazee and asked him questions, also before the arrest. You can see that video here:

“Patrick, people are wondering why you haven’t spoken out about your fiancée,” the reporter said through the closed window of Frazee’s car, imploring Frazee to speak to him. Frazee didn’t respond, and drove off. However, his lawyer later released a statement on the case

The comment thread under the photo of Fraze, Berreth, and their child contains this message, “This is a message from Shannon Hicks, I am one of the administrators/moderators for this page. I would like to respectfully remind everyone that this is an ongoing investigation and that we need to be respectful to all concerned. At some point the truth will be released. Until then, I would suggest that we keep character defining suggestions and/or implications to ourselves. If you have information I would ask that you report it to the police immediately or message the this page privately.”

The Facebook page further explained, “Thank you for your Concern…Kelsey owns a home and lives in Woodland. She is an Aviation Instructor in Pueblo. The ‘man’ in the photo is the little girl’s father and Kelsey’s fiance.”

Her cousin, JoDee Garretson, told KEPR-TV, “They’re a very close-knit family. That’s why I don’t believe she’d just…She’s got to see people are looking for her. She wouldn’t put them through that.”

She added, “She’s such a good person, a loving person. She’s grounded and responsible. She has a one year old child, she wouldn’t just leave her.”

5. Frazee’s Attorney Released a Statement Saying He Was Praying for Berreth’s Return

On December 12, Frazee issued a statement through his attorneys, the Law Officer of Jeremy Lowe, saying that he did not attend the press conference because he only learned about it one hour before it took place. He said if he had more advance notice, he would have participated. Frazee also said through his attorneys that he is cooperating with the police investigation and “hopes and pray for Ms. Berreth’s return.”

Frazee’s attorneys at the Law Office of Jeremy Lowe said in a statement, “Patrick Frazee continues to cooperate with law enforcement in the missing person investigation of Kelsey Berreth. Mr. Frazee’s cooperation includes interviews with law enforcement, voluntarily releasing his phone to be searched by law enforcement, buccal swaps and photographs.”

The statement added, “Much has been said over the news and social media about Mr. Frazee’s absence at the local news conference recently held by the Woodland Park Police Department on December 10, 2018. Mr. Frazee was first notified of the press conference approximately an hour prior to its commencement. Had he been given more advance notice, he would have participated. Mr. Frazee hopes and prays for Ms. Berreth’s return. Mr. Frazee will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and continue to parent the child he shares with Ms. Berreth.”

His attorneys added, “He will not speak to the media about this case, as he does not want to impede law enforcement’s investigation.”

Kelsey’s mother told Today of Kelsey and Patrick: “The relationship has been good. They’re loving.”

The Missing Mother: Kelsey Berreth Facebook page, which was devoted to finding her, provides additional details about the missing woman.

“Missing Since Nov. 22nd, 2018 – She is a mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend…” the page reads. “She is also a Pilot and instructs in Pueblo, CO., loves hiking, running and bicycling.” Kelsey was off work on the 22nd, and then she “got a hold of her employer and advised she was going to be off,” the police chief said.

On December 6, 2018, the page added, “Kelsey is a pilot. Although it would be out of character for her to not contact anyone before making a cross-country trip we can’t exclude the possibility. Kelsey has ties to the Pacific Northwest as well as Kansas. She does not own a plane nor do we know of any local friends that she would borrow one from. I don’t believe she has ever made a flight without filing a flight plan. We do realize that it is possible to rent a plane, but I believe someone would be missing it by now. Non-the-less we have to consider every possibility.”

Kelsey’s Facebook page doesn’t have much that is publicly visible, but it does contain photos and artwork of small planes, and a cover photo of palm trees.

The following details were also provided by the page devoted to finding the missing woman:

“Age – 29 yrs., Height – 5’-3”, Wt. 110lbs.

Current Residence – Woodland Park, CO

Phone was last Pinged in – Gooding, Idaho

She has family in – Central Washington, Northeast Washington and Colorado

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater, blue jeans/dark blue pants, white shoes and carrying a brown purse.

Please Report any information you might have to the Woodland Park, CO Police Dept. – 719.687.9262.”