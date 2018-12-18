PHOTOS: Michael Flynn, Wife Lori & Family

Retired Army Lt. General Michael Flynn is a father, grandfather, author, and an outspoken critic of President Obama's foreign and military policies, especially when it comes to the president's handling of the ISIS threat. Some of Flynn's controversial comments on Islam were made to Al-Jazeera. He's been credited with predicting the growth of the Islamic State, although he's also been criticized for some of his comments about Islam, such as when he told Al-Jazeera he was at war with Islam (before clarifying the comment slightly) and when he retweeted a tweet that said fear of Muslims is rational. Flynn was born in Rhode Island into a military family; his father, Charles Flynn, was a military veteran and his mother, Helen Flynn, also came from a military family. A feature story published by the University of Rhode Island discussed the large family. Flynn married his high school sweetheart, Lori Andrade. Today, they have been married for more than 30 years and have two sons, Matthew and Michael. The younger Michael Flynn works with his father at a company they created to provide support services to industry and government worldwide. The Flynns frequently post about their family and grandchildren on Facebook. Michael Flynn once said of Lori for a feature story by the University of Rhode Island: “Lori has been a steady presence in the lives of thousands of soldiers and their families during my numerous deployments and has played the role of not only mom, but dad, coach, teacher, and at times, taxi driver for our two sons, Michael and Matt, as well as for hundreds of other children. She’s always willing to volunteer her time for others.” Michael Flynn's brother, Charlie, is a brigadier general. The town where they grew up in Rhode Island, Middleton, named a day after the two Flynn brothers, calling it "General Flynns Day" and noting that it was the first time that two Rhode Islanders were generals at the same time (even more unusually from the same family). Retired General Flynn was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He was director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from spring 2012 to fall 2014 until he retired after being pushed out by President Obama for clashing personalities. Retired General Flynn is the author of a new book entitled, “The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies.” It accuses the government of not taking decisive enough action to deal with the terrorist threat and argues that the government has concealed the true nature of the threat from the American people. Donald Trump is now vetting Flynn as a possible vice presidential choice and is expected to make a final decision on his VP by the start of the Republican National Convention on July 18. Instead of VP, on November 17, reports said Flynn was offered the post of national security adviser. Trump has said his shortlist includes 10 people, including another general he won't name. Flynn was convicted of lying to federal investigators and will be sentenced on December 18, 2018. (Facebook/Lori Flynn).