Poll: Donald Trump Is America’s Second Most Admired Man

A new Gallup poll shows that former president Barack Obama is the man Americans admire most — and Obama’s wife, Michelle, is the most admired woman. President Donald Trump is the second most admired man. You can see the full results of the Gallup poll here.

Every year, Gallup asks Americans to name the one, living person they admire most in the world. The poll is not multiple choice, so respondents can name anybody they want to, from any country in the world and from any walk of life.

The list of admired men didn’t have a lot of surprises this year. Barack Obama has been named the most admired man for 11 straight years now. President Trump has been named the second most admired man for four years now. But over on the women’s list, there was a major upset. For the first time in 17 years, Hillary Clinton did not win top position as most admired woman. Instead, Michelle Obama sits atop the list.

There was a sharp division between Democrats and Republicans, according to Gallup. 35% of Democratic respondents said Barack Obama was the man they admired most; 32% of Republicans named Trump. Among Independents, 13 percent chose Obama as their most admired man, and 10 percent chose Trump.

28% of Democrats said that Michelle Obama was their most admired women, while Melania Trump was the top-ranked woman among Republicans who responded to the poll, with 9 percent of Republicans naming her as their most admired woman.

Oprah, Queen Elizabeth, & Angela Merkel All Made the List

Oprah Winfrey is the second most admired woman by Americans, and Hillary Clinton is the third most admired. Other women on the list include Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Angela Merkel, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Comedien and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres also made the list, and so did outgoing UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

George W. Bush was the third most admired man, with Pope Francis coming in fourth place. Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders, and Bill Clinton also made the list; so did the Dalai Lama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Vice President Mike Pence.