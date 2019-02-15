‘Active Shooter in Custody’ at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois

Multiple people have been shot in a workplace shooting in Aurora, Illinois, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Initial reports indicate that the shooting took place over the course of an hour.

A tweet from the city’s official Twitter account said that a shooting had taken place at around 1:40 p.m. local time on February 15. There has been no official confirmation about how many people have been injured. The Kane County Coroner is on the scene.

Initial reports indicate that the incident occurred at the Henry Pratt Company, a water valve manufacturer. The shooting location was given as 641 Archer Avenue. The suspect is an employee of the plant. He is reported to have shown up for work as usual at 7 a.m. on the day of the attack.

Henry Pratt is a subsidiary of Mueller Water Products. The Associated Press’ Zeke Miller reports that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation in Aurora.

The Suspect Is in Custody

The shooting suspect has been taken into custody, according to the Aurora Police Department’s Facebook page. The Illinois State police and Kane County Sheriff’s Office are on scene investigating.

TV pictures from the scene showed multiple ambulances and fire trucks in addition to an armored SWAT vehicle could be seen in the parking lot.

The Police Officers Who Were Shot Are in Stable Condition

Four police officers have been shot. Those officers are in stable condition. The Kendall County Fire dispatch reported that Aurora police requested “as many ambulances as possible for an active shooter with many injuries.” One report says that at least one civilian has been killed.

Fox Chicago reports that two people have been rushed to Rush-Copley Medical Center with “non-life threatening injuries.” It is not clear if those people are police officers. NBC News reports that two other people have been taken to Amita Health/Presence Mercy Medical Center, the conditions of those people is unknown.

A Witness Said He Saw the Gunman Armed With a Pistol & Green Laser

A witness to the attack, John Probst, told ABC Chicago’s Rob Elgas and CNN, that the shooting suspect is an employee at the manufacturing plant. Probst said that he saw the suspect with a pistol and a laser. Probst said that he fled the scene after first hearing that shots had been fired. Probst also said that there may have been as many as 30 people in the business at the time of the shooting. He described the gunfire as being “indiscriminate.”

Local Schools Have Been Placed on Lockdown

The West Aurora School District 129 says that all schools are holding students in place. There is no evidence of any threat to students. ABC 7 is reporting, that an employee at a nearby printing business, Capital Printing, is “sheltering in a closet.” The district says that they were advised to go into “soft lockdown” by authorities. CBS Chi

Highland Avenue in Aurora has been closed by police, according to Total Traffic Chicago.

