Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the State of the Union 2019 [PHOTOS]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been making a huge stir since she won her election is now a Congressman. She will no doubt make a big stir tonight too as she attends the State of the Union. Here are photos highlighting Ocasio-Cortez’s attendance at Trump’s state of the Union.

Ocasio-Cortez was dressed in white, along with many other Congresswomen, to highlight the women’s suffrage movement. But it was also a statement against Donald Trump. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said in a press conference, “Today we stand together wearing white in solidarity with the women of the suffrage movement who refused to take no for an answer. To an administration that has closed its eyes to women, we will be seen.”

Ocasio-Cortez looked stunning in a white cape that has gotten a lot of attention.

But her expressions and reactions got even more attention. Ocasio-Cortez couldn’t always hide her expressions well during the SOTU:

But at one point when she didn’t applaud while Trump was talking about putting sex traffickers behind bars, some people wondered about that decision.

The real question is, how few times did she applaud?

Overall, her expressions and reactions were quite entertaining. Some wished they could have subtitles.

Some said they could relate to Ocasio.

But others felt like she was taking it too far.

It appeared at times that she was looking to Nydia Velazquez for cues.

But Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t unhappy the entire time. There was this moment, for example, when she was genuinely smiling:

But a lot of times she stayed in her seat when other’s clapped, and Twitter is noticing.

But even Ocasio has the occasional gaffe, making her really down-to-earth, like this moment when she tried to high-five people and couldn’t find anyone to high-five back.

We’ve all been there at some point or another.