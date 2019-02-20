Bernie Sanders Shatters Donation Records with $3.3 Million in 10 Hours

Bernie Sanders campaign has shattered donation records in less than 24 hours. His campaign spokesman has announced that they raised more than $3.3 million from more than 120,000 individual donors, less than 24 hours after he announced that he was running for President of the United States. In fact, the numbers are being reported in just the first 10 hours of his announcement, AP has said. The numbers, AP noted, came from a person familiar with the campaign who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.

This is more than double what Kamala Harris raised in her first 24 hours after declaring her campaign for the Presidency.

This is also greater than any other candidate who has announced their campaign for 2020 yet. Amy Klobuchar raised $1 million in her first 48 hours and Elizabeth Warren raised $300,000 in her first 24 hours.

WTOP reported that in her first 24 hours, Klobuchar had raised more than $1 million after launching her candidacy in Minneapolis. Her campaign said the money came from online and grassroots supporters.

Harris, meanwhile, raised $1.5 million online in the first 24 hours, averaging $37 from more than 38,000 people. At the time, Politico noted that Sanders’ 2015 numbers were 35,000 donors with an average of $43.50 per donor.

Warren shared in late December that she had gotten donations from all 50 states before she announced her campaign, Washington Examiner shared.

Now Bernie Sanders’ campaign has shared that it has shattered all those numbers, raising $3.3 million even before the 24-hour mark is hit. This comes from more than 120,000 donors, the campaign has noted.

That’s an average of about $27.50 per person, when considering 120,000 donors and $3.3 million.

Some supporters are already hoping to break more records and hit $5 million.

Sanders had a live interview with The Young Turks, which you can watch in the video below. The video is live, so you’ll need to start over at the beginning to see Sanders’ part.

Here’s a video the Sanders campaign released today.

I'm running for president. I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least 1 million people from across the country. Say you're in: https://t.co/KOTx0WZqRf pic.twitter.com/T1TLH0rm26 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2019

In addressing Sanders’ announcement, Trump said, “I like Bernie” but: “the problem is he doesn’t know what to do about it (trade). We’re doing something very spectacular on trade.” Trump said he was confident he would win again in 2020.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, has already pledged his support for Sanders in 2020. Vermont Rep. Peter Welch has also pledged to support Sanders.

Sanders’ $3.3 million sets a new fundraising bar for 2020 Democrats, AP reported. The donations came in the first 10 hours of his announcement, a person familiar with the campaign told The Associated Press. The person wasn’t authorized to publicly share the numbers, so they shared the amount on the condition of anonymity, Steve Peoples of the AP explained.

