Candace Owens Said Hitler Would Have Been ‘Fine’ if He’d Stayed in Germany

Recently re-surfaced video shows Candace Owens, the conservative activist who has regularly appeared beside Kanye West, saying that Adolf Hitler should have just stayed in Germany. Then, Owens said, everything would have been “okay” and “fine.”

Owens was in London in December for the launch of the British chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative campus group that she helps to lead. During her talk, Owens was asked for her views on nationalism. And that’s when Owens decided to tackle the subject of Adolf Hitler. Owens, no stranger to controversy, said that if Hitler had just wanted to “make Germany great and have things run well,” then it would have been “okay, fine.” The trouble was, Owens said, that Hitler tried to expand past Germany and conquer other countries. Owens made no mention of the Holocaust or the extermination of German Jews and other minorities. Instead, the commentator said that Hitler’s real mistake was “wanting to globalize.” Here are her full words, below; you can also watch the video here.

Owens said:

“I actually don’t have any problems at all with the word nationalism. I think that it gets — the definition gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism, which is what I don’t want.

“So whenever we say “nationalism” the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler. He was a National Socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine. The problem was that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German, everybody to look a different way.

“That’s not — to me, that’s not nationalism. So, in thinking about how we could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism. I think it’s okay. I think it’s important to retain your country’s identity and to make sure that what’s happening here, which I think is incredibly problematic in terms of the decrease in the birth rate that we’re seeing in the UK, is what we’re trying to avoid. So I don’t have any problem with nationalism.”

Owens Says Americans Spend Too Much Time Focused on the Perceived Threat of White Supremacy & Racism & Argues They Should Focus More on Crime Prevention

Owens runs a conservative YouTube site called Red Pill Black. The site drew massive attention after a video commentary went up on the Charlottesville protest. In it, Owens called on her audience to stop focusing on white supremacy and racism, and to focus, instead, on the crimes African Americans commit against each other.

Owens argued that, while racism does exist, it only rarely influences most people — she compared its frequency to lightning striking. Owens’ video about Charlottesville reached at least 80 million people.

Owens has also criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, claiming that it has discouraged police officers from answering calls to respond to crime in African American neighborhoods.