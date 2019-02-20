Collin Riley Howard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Collin Howard, a University of California Santa Cruz student, is accused of creating Banana Plug, an iPhone app that allowed people to buy cocaine and meth. The student newspaper, City on a Hill Press, was the first to report in January 2019 that Howard, a first-year student who lives on campus, had been arrested on November 28.

Howard, 18, is pleading not guilty to all charges. Following his arrest, Howard, a native of Sunnyvale, California, posted bail and was released. The app’s name is a possible reference to UC Santa Cruz’s mascot, the Banana Slug.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Cops Were Alerted to Banana Plug Due to Posters that Had Been Posted Around UC Santa Cruz

18 year old UC Santa Cruz student Collin Howard arrested for allegedly selling drugs off an app he created called “Banana Plug.”

He’s facing federal drug charges. https://t.co/DLT61MMmRx pic.twitter.com/L7F9dFw9uL — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 20, 2019

The UC Santa Cruz Police Department says that one of their officers was alerted to the app thanks for posters that had been plastered around the school, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office for Northern California. The officer said that, with the help of the Department of Homeland Security, they were able to purchase marijuana and cocaine dealing with Howard through the app and through Snapchat.

After the initial purchase, a Department of Homeland Security investigator said that he made two further buys of methamphetamine. At the second buy, Howard was placed under arrest.

2. The Motto for the App Is ‘We Have What You Want’

At the time of writing, an application named Banana Plug remains in the iTunes app store. The listed developer is Collin Howard. The motto for the app is “We Have What You Want.” The app is listed in the entertainment category and is rated for ages for “4+.” The app is copyrighted to a Steven Gill. ABC30 reports that Banana Plug was “disguised as a game.”

A cached version of Howard’s app developer page shows that he has created six apps, aside from Banana Plug, the others appear to be various app games.

3. Howard Could Face 60 Years in Prison

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that Howard is facing charges of distribution and possession of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine. If convicted on all charges, Howard could face up to 60 years in prison in addition to a file of more than $6 million. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Griswold. City on a Hill Press reported in January 2019 that the Office of Dean OF Students had yet to decide if Howard would face action from the school.

4. Howard Was Involved in His High School Robotics Club

According to Howard’s Facebook page, he attended Fremont High School in Sunnyvale between 2014 and 2018. Shortly after graduation, Howard posted on Facebook to say that he had released his first iOS app, “Boxes-Arcade Game.” While at Fremont High School, Howard was the vice president of mechanical engineering of the school’s robotics club. During his time at the school, Howard also played on the Fremont tennis team.

5. Selling Drugs Via Smartphone Apps Is Nothing New

Drug selling via smartphone applications is nothing new. In fact, Vice reports that in 2017, over 25 percent of drug users in the United Kingdom bought their drugs online. A June 2016 Complex feature detailed the strategies used by both dealers and those looking buy drugs on social media. That same year, Kindland reported that drug dealing on Grindr had become popular in the gay community.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side