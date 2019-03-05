Christian Biscardi, Fiancé of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As news comes Tuesday that wedding bells will be in tow for Samantha “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jersey Shore fans all over just might be squealing in delight. Something about March has gotten the month kicked off to “family-building season”–what with Tamron Hall’s own announcement of her pregnancy and marriage recently as well.

It’s Giancola’s turn as she posts a photo of her engagement to her nearly 3 million fans. Giancola was a fixture on MTV’s hit show, Jersey Shore, and had been dating her star on the show, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro for years.

Giacola moved on, and with her man, Christian Biscardi, popping the question, it looks like love has filled her life and her Instagram page. Cue the wedding bells and exclamations of “awww,” as the excitement of Giancola’s nuptials fills the air. Who exactly is Biscardi, fiancé of Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Christian Biscardi Has Been Dating Samantha Giancola Since 2017 & the Pair Run a Business Together

Biscardi first came into the social media spotlight in 2017 as Giancola’s beau. The reveal of Biscardi as her man was pretty coy on Giancola’s part. She simply posted a sweet selfie of herself and her boyfriend at the time, lounging in bed, and looking dreamy-eyed for each other. She kept the caption of the selfie pretty short, with some summer style emoji, but the message was clear: she’d moved on from Ortiz-Magro and found the man she now calls the love of her life.

The matter didn’t end there. Not only do Giancola and Biscardi share a relationship, they share a business. PEOPLE reported that the couple launched a business focused on online fitness (fitting for the pair, given Giancola’s GTL (“Gym, Tan, Laundry”) background from Jersey Shore, and Biscardi’s heavily gym-focused lifestyle. The name of their business is The Strength Spot.

“These are the founding members of The Strength Spot,” said a post from their business’ Instagram page. “The mission statement of our brand is to educate, motivate, and inspire anyone that we can to lead a healthy lifestyle in order to improve all facets of your life. Our team is determined to help you feel better inside and out, to help push you to get up an hour earlier and hit the gym, to empower you to go for an extra mile during your jog, or simply assist you in making a series of choices that will lead to a healthier lifestyle.”

2. Fans Had Been Cutely Poking Christian Biscardi to Propose for a Few Months

A simple scour of Biscardi’s page reveals quite a number of recommendations from his and Giancola’s followers to marry Giancola–some pretty amusing. The post above is just a sampling. A few commenters first note that the post seemed like a pregnancy announcement.

User @angelicperez1 notes: “For a second thought it was a baby reveal 😭.”

Then, user @joelle_mckenzie states, “I thought this was a pregnancy announcement at first 🙊.”

Others chime in. User @greekstudteazy32 offers the opinion, “Y’all would make beautiful babies ❤️.”

One user comments on being alarmed by the photo and thinking they were expecting a child– this user @gengen0422 playfully warns: “you definitely cannot have pink and blue items together in any of your posts!”

And, like a scene from the New York subway in the movie, Coming to America, where other people encourage the two lovers in the movie to get married, Biscardi’s followers have been urging the couple to marry.

User @stonecrupi’s “Marry her” is followed by a couple of others requesting the same thing. This “marry her!” chorus had been happening on Biscardi’s page for a while.

3. Two Things Christian Biscardi Loves, in Addition to Samantha Giancola: Cars & Dogs

As can be noted in many of Biscardi’s posts, he’s a dog lover with an affinity for the man’s-best-friend pets, and he’s not afraid to display his affection for the dogs in his life.

His late post of Zeus warmed the hearts of his followers:

Here’s Zeus again with a comparison to the Cousin Eddie character from the film, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation:

Dogs are nice for Biscardi, but can’t forget his expressed affinity for his car.

In the above video, Biscardi posts, “Rainy tunnel stuff with babe 🛸” and it’s hard to tell which babe he means, but considering the baecation references he makes with photos of his car present, it’s safe to say he loves his cars. His white car below is also seemingly close to his heart:

4. Christian Biscardi’s Relationship With Samantha Giancola Was Cited as the Reason She Didn’t Join Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV

5. Christian Biscardi Shares A Special Jersey Bond With His Sweetheart, Samantha “Sweetheart” Giancola

In keeping true with Jersey Shore love and history, Biscardi hails from New Jersey, just like his sweetheart, “Sweetheart” Giancola. While Giancola is from Hazlet, New Jersey, Christian’s Facebook page states that he’s from the Washington Township area.

Biscardi played ice hockey in high school. He majored in accounting at Rowan University–which is also located in New Jersey. Giancola’s old castmates have long approved of Biscardi, according to reports.

On Biscardi’s proposal to Giancola, the latter’s castmates expressed their joy:

Giancola’s Jersey Shore costars congratulated her.

“Omg omg omg !!!!” said Jenni “JWoww” Farley, in three-peat. “I’m so freaking happy for you.”

“OMG I’M SCREAMING SAMANTHA!” said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, as she chimed in. “I LOVE YOU!! You deserve the world and I love him!!”

“@sammisweetheart FINALLY!!!” commented Angelina Pivarnick. “Congrats love.”

Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio also commented, saying, “Congats Sam!!!”

A general expression of “well done!” went out to Biscardi, Tuesday. More to come on their nuptials.