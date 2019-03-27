Discount Tire on Fire in Flint Township, Michigan [PHOTOS & UPDATES]

A large fire is happening right now at a Discount Tire in Flint Township in Michigan, report social media sources and WNEM. Fire crews and emergency workers have responded and the smoke can be seen for miles. The fire is across the street from Genesee Valley Center, on 3352 S. Linden Road. Although it’s rush hour, people are asked to avoid the area if possible. Here are photos, videos, and what we know so far about what has happened. The photo above was shared publicly on Facebook by Shelby Scott, a realtor who lives in Fenton, Michigan.
Here’s another photo of the massive fire.
And the fire from another angle. The fire is at Linden and Miller Roads. Scanners reported the fire as being at the 3300 block of S. Linden Road, and walls might be collapsing.
The fire started around 5:30 p.m. but the cause is not known. The fire is likely growing because tires are very flammable, NBC25 noted.
No injuries are reported. The fire can be seen from miles away.
Because tires are very flammable, the fire might be more difficult to extinguish, NBC25 noted. Fire crews are on the scene.
Linden Road was shut down because of the fire and traffic is backed up. Drivers should avoid the area of Miller and Linden roads. Here’s a video from 103.9 The Fox from the scene:
Here’s what you’ll see if you’re on the road nearby.
And here’s another video from the scene.
And some more photos from the scene:
This is a developing story.