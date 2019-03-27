Discount Tire on Fire in Flint Township, Michigan [PHOTOS & UPDATES]

A large fire is happening right now at a Discount Tire in Flint Township in Michigan, report social media sources and WNEM. Fire crews and emergency workers have responded and the smoke can be seen for miles. The fire is across the street from Genesee Valley Center, on 3352 S. Linden Road. Although it’s rush hour, people are asked to avoid the area if possible. Here are photos, videos, and what we know so far about what has happened. The photo above was shared publicly on Facebook by Shelby Scott, a realtor who lives in Fenton, Michigan.

#BREAKING This picture coming into TV5 from Bryan Johnson of the fire in Flint Twp. at Discount Tire. @WNEMTV5news pic.twitter.com/vWD5lF48gz — David Custer (@DavidLukeCuster) March 27, 2019

Breaking: Fire right now at Discount Tire across from Genesee Valley Center on Linden Road. @femiredwood on the scene. Photo from Michelle Maguire. @nbc25fox66 pic.twitter.com/fnO5GGHCiK — Joel Feick (@joelfeick) March 27, 2019

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. but the cause is not known. The fire is likely growing because tires are very flammable, NBC25 noted.

6:22p Wednesday Breaking News – Firefighters are battling a large fire at the Discount Tire store on Linden Road in Flint Township across from the Genesee Valley Center. Thick black smoke is visible for miles. (NBC25/FOX66 video) pic.twitter.com/v7XX0n7gTh — Bill Harris (@BillHarrisTV) March 27, 2019

No injuries are reported. The fire can be seen from miles away.

📸: Femi Redwood pic.twitter.com/9tyW0MhICM — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) March 27, 2019

Linden Road was shut down because of the fire and traffic is backed up. Drivers should avoid the area of Miller and Linden roads. Here’s a video from 103.9 The Fox from the scene:

This is a developing story.