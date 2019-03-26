Tanya Nguyen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tanya Nguyen, 33, a first-grade teacher who is pregnant with her first child, is recovering after she was brutally attacked outside her southern California home by a group of men who wanted to steal her car.

Nguyen was stabbed 10 times and underwent surgery. She released a video a few days later thanking the public for the support and vowed that she would “get through this, I promise.” Her unborn child also survived.

The attack happened March 20, 2019, in Sunland, California, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Five people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police said the alleged assailants were all part of a street gang.

1. Police: Three Men Ambushed Tanya Nguyen as She Parked Her Vehicle Outside of Her Home

Three suspects ambushed Tanya Nguyen on March 29, 2019, outside of her home on Eldora Avenue around 6 p.m. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Nguyen was parking her car after arriving home for the evening.

Investigators said three men, identified as Christian Reyes, Andrew Bran, and Jesus Morales attacked Nguyen as she was getting out of her car. Reyes is the suspect accused of stabbing Nguyen multiple times.

Police said the men robbed Nguyen and took off in her car. But the suspects did not get very far; they collided with other vehicles as they tried to speed away from the scene.

Two additional suspects, named as Christina Luna and Monica Gomez, had been waiting in a getaway vehicle. According to the District Attorney, the “criminal complaint includes an allegation that the offense was committed for the benefit of and at the direction of a criminal street gang.”

2. Tanya Nguyen Suffered a Punctured Lung & Underwent Surgery; the Baby Survived the Attack as Well

Tanya Nguyen was stabbed 10 times and was rushed to a hospital, where she underwent surgery. According to a GoFundMe account set up by a friend to help pay for the medical bills, Nguyen’s lung was punctured in the attack.

Nguyen was 11 weeks pregnant at the time of the attack. Luckily, the baby maintained a heartbeat. According to Nguyen herself, who sent along a message to be posted to the GoFundMe page, the baby is expected to be ok.

Nguyen shared in the GoFundMe message that she had been discharged from the hospital and would receive help from a home nurse for a while. She said that the stitches on her face and body would be removed within a few days. She shared that the attackers had knocked out a few of her teeth. Nguyen will eventually begin physical therapy.

The GoFundMe account raised more than $44,000 in four days.

3. Tanya Nguyen Says She is ‘Grateful’ For the Support & Vowed to Stay Strong

Tanya Nguyen shared a brief video to YouTube on March 24 to show well-wishers that she was recovering and to thank the public. In the video, you can see her left hand is propped up and bandaged. Two pink teddy bears are propped up in the background.

Nguyen had this message: “Hi, everybody. Thank you so much for all of your love and support. I’m completely overwhelmed by it and very grateful for all of your support and being there for me through this time. And, I’m going to get through this. I promise. Thank you.”

On the GoFundMe page, Nguyen expressed frustration with the inability to do perform everyday tasks but vowed to stay strong during the recovery process. “That brings me down the most, being an inconvenience. But other than that I’m strong and have faith. And most importantly, the baby is ok. I’m so overwhelmed by the support and love. I will fight and overcome this.”

4. Tanya Nguyen is a Teacher & an Artist; She Got Married in 2016

Tanya Nguyen was born on October 20, 1985, according to an online search of records. On her Facebook page, she describes herself as a first-grade teacher, an artist, and a “fur mommy.” On Instagram, she identies her cat as “Squishy.”

Her Instagram page is mainly devoted to her professional artwork. According to her website, Nguyen appears to work primarily with acrylic paint and ink. She wrote in a January 2019 post comparing life to an artist’s blank canvas: “A canvas is like a new day. We all start each morning with a clean slate and everything that happens during the course of the day is a brushstroke on the canvas. Not every day will feel like a masterpiece in the making…some days may feel dull, have unpleasant surprises, or mistakes. But I must accept the best and worst moments because they actually give me a story to tell. Each day is an adventure.”

Nguyen and her husband, Greg Maga, got married in 2016. She shared photos from a weekend getaway in August of 2018 to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

5. The Five Suspects Accused in the Attack on Nguyen Are All Charged With Premeditated Attempted Murder & Could Face Life in Prison if Convicted

#BREAKING: Prosecutors ID 5 alleged gang members accused in vicious carjacking, robbery of pregnant 1st-grade teacher last week in Sunland https://t.co/p5Ji5IYOds — KTLA (@KTLA) March 25, 2019

As noted higher in this article, police said three men assaulted Nguyen, one of them is accused of stabbing her and two women waited in a getaway vehicle. They are all facing the same charges.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey charged all five of the suspects with premeditated attempted murder, carjacking, second-degree robbery and hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. Christian Reyes, who police said stabbed Nguyen multiple times, is also charged with aggravated mayhem, according to KTLA-TV.

The District Attorney said in the news release that bail for Reyes was set at $1.9 million. The judge imposed $1.4 million bail for the other defendants. KTLA-TV reported that the judge added an extra $75,000 to Christina Luna’s bail because of a “probation matter.”

The potential punishment if convicted on the felony charges could be life in prison.