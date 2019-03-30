Beto O’Rourke’s El Paso Rally Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Beto O’Rourke has been campaigning almost non-stop ever since he announced that he’s running for President. Today he has a particularly busy schedule as he crisscrosses Texas holding three rallies. His first official rally is taking place in his hometown of El Paso, Texas. You can watch a live stream of the rally in the embedded video above or use any of the links below.

His El Paso, Texas rally will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. MT (11 a.m. Central/12 p.m. Eastern.) (According to the Facebook page, doors are opening at 10 a.m. and the program will begin at 10:30 a.m.) The Facebook page for the event is here.

Texas Tribune will be hosting a live stream of O’Rourke’s El Paso rally here.

O’Rourke’s Facebook page is also expected to host a live stream of the El Paso rally. A stream might also be added to the El Paso event page.

C-SPAN will also air a live stream here.

You can find a live stream watch party near you by going to the live event map here, if you want to watch the event with other people. All of these events are showing the El Paso rally, but they’re taking place at all different times today.

O’Rourke’s El Paso rally today will be held at the corner of El Paso Street and Overland Ave., but participants are asked to enter on Paisano and El Paso Street. More details are available on an FAQ here. This will be a standing-room only event without a seated area.

Beto’s wife, Amy O’Rourke, will be speaking at the El Paso rally, along with a DACA recipient. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar will also be speaking.

After the El Paso rally, O’Rourke will head to Houston for a rally that starts at 5 p.m. Central at TSU. He will then conclude with a 9 p.m. Central rally in Austin, Texas at the Capitol.

After finishing his stint in Texas today, O’Rourke will then be heading back to Iowa this coming week, Des Moines Register reported. He’ll spend four days in Iowa next week starting Wednesday. On Wednesday evening he’ll be in Ames and he’ll spend all day April 6 in Des Moines. He will also be making stops in Carroll, Denison, Sioux City, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Grinnell, and Iowa City.

Beyond his Iowa events, O’Rourke is expected to be at the NAN Annual Convention on April 3 in New York, the She the Presidential Forum on April 24 in Houston, and the National Forum on Wages and Working People on April 27, 2019.

You can stay updated on Beto O’Rourke news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Beto category.