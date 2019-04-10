Missing Couple Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore Case Update: Couple Presumed Dead

Missing New York couple Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore are presumed dead, according to a statement just released by the Dominican Republic’s National Police. Ravenelle and Moore were scheduled to come home from a brief vacation but had not been heard from for nearly three weeks.

Two Bodies Have Been Discovered Matching Ravenelle and Moore



According to National Police Colonel Frank Felix Duran Mejia, two deceased individuals “with characteristics similar to the American couple whose whereabouts are unknown” have been located. The two bodies have been sent to the National Institute of Forensic Pathology for autopsy, and the agency is reportedly working with U.S. authorities to determine if the deceased can be positively confirmed as Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore.

According to the report, agents with the National Police made contact with several local fishermen who, when interviewed, said they had heard a loud crash at kilometer 19 of the Las Americas International Freeway on the night of March 26-27. The road is a major thoroughfare to the international airport in Santo Domingo. A woman who was not carrying identification was found in the wreckage and taken to a Doctor Dario Contreras hospital. The investigation revealed that the woman was critically injured and spent six days in intensive care, where she succumbed to her injuries and died on April 4.

On March 31, an unidentified man’s body was discovered washed ashore in the vicinity of Sans Souci in Santo Domingo East, about 21 kilometers from the scene of the car wreck. The body is said to have been in an advanced state of decomposition. The New York Post is reporting that a doctor told InformativosTA that the corpse was difficult to identify because “he’s been eaten by fishes.” Investigators found a tattoo on the man’s body reading “MILANO,” which is similar to a tattoo that Moore also had. Authorities are hoping to recover and positively identify the car, which plunged into the Caribbean Sea, however rough seas have delayed divers’ efforts.

Surveillance Video Never Captured Them Arriving at the Airport



The Mount Vernon, New York couple left from Newark Liberty Airport on March 23 for a romantic vacation at the Grand Bahia Principe Cayacoa Resort. The hotel is located in Samana a popular destination in the northwestern region of the Dominican Republic. Ravenelle and Moore were regularly posting photos of their vacation on social media up until the night of their disappearance. Family and friends became alarmed when the couple failed to return home on March 27, all social media posts abruptly stopped and all calls to Moore and Ravenelle were going straight to voicemail. Their personal car was found still sitting in the Newark Liberty Airport parking lot.

The Dominican Republic’s National Police confirmed that Ravenelle, 32 and Moore, 43, checked out of their hotel on the evening of March 26 and were set to take a nearly three-hour drive back to the capital of Santo Domingo to catch their 2 a.m. flight leaving Las Americas Airport in the country’s capital of Santo Domingo. Investigators in the Dominican Republic determined that the couple passed the Marbella toll road in the early morning hours of March 27 however airport surveillance video in Santo Domingo did not record their rental car passing by. Records showed Ravenelle and Moore never boarded their return flight home and U.S. Customs had no record of them re-entering the United States.

Revenelle and Moore’s Family Initiated the Investigation

Orlando Moore and Portia Ravenelle were nervous about their late-night drive to the airport.https://t.co/Vcd4CR8Dcg — BET News (@BETNews) April 9, 2019

Ravenelle’s family travelled to the Dominican Republic to assist with search efforts while Moore’s family stayed behind and were actively working to alert the public and media. “This is definitely not like my brother. He’s not just going to run off on a hiatus and not tell his family,” Moore’s sister, Lashay Turner told NBC 4 New York.

Ravenelle Was Worried About the Drive to the Airport

Should the bodies be positively identified as those of Ravenelle and Moore, Mount Vernon Mayor Rich Thomas has asked that the Dominican Republic’s Embassy and New York Congressman Eliot Engel make certain a full investigation into the incident is conducted. He also has asked that Engel “ensure a seamless process to get them back home.”

On the night of their disappearance, Ravenelle had expressed concerns to Nova Scotia Tourist Cheryl Freeman about driving to the airport in Santo Domingo so late at night. Freeman said she was anxious about making sure they had a strong GPS signal as well as enough battery charge on her phone for the long trip. Ravenelle had been speaking frequently with the rental car agency, where a representative warned her not to roll down the car windows at any point during the drive due to high crime rates.

The Dominican Republic’s National Police continue to investigate the case.