William Rose: Man Throws Phone at President Trump at NRA Rally, Cops Say

William Rose has been identified as the Indiana man accused of throwing his phone onto the stage at the NRA Leadership Forum in Indianapolis near President Donald Trump. A video captured the moment the phone was flung in the direction of Trump, but landed far to his left as he walked to the podium to address the gun lobby group’s rally on April 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rose was removed from the event by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Secret Service and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. It is not clear if Rose intentionally threw the phone at Trump. If the phone was thrown toward the president, a motive for why Rose threw has not been revealed.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted the US Secret Service today in an ongoing investigation,” Katie Carlson, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, told Heavy in an email. “William Rose, a subject in the investigation, was transported to receive a mental health evaluation.”

Carlson referred questions to the Secret Service. The agency said in a statement to Heavy, “At approximately 12:30 p.m. (ET) today, President Trump was at an event in Indianapolis, IN. As the President was walking onto the stage, but prior to his remarks, a cell phone from the crowd landed on the opposite side of the stage. An individual was removed from the event and the investigation is continuing.”

A Video Shows the Phone Flying Through the Air & Landing on the Stage to the Left of the President

#BREAKING: A phone was thrown at @realDonaldTrump during his introduction at the @NRA convention. The individual was swiftly arrested and the President continued with no problem. pic.twitter.com/EDcHwNgQl7 — Bradley Brewer (@realBradBrewer) April 26, 2019

NBC News, citing law enforcement sources, reports that William Rose, who was taken into custody after the incident, denied throwing the phone and claimed someone stole it. “However, agents found his account to be a confusing one,” NBC News reports.

WATCH: An object was thrown onto the stage (seen in the bottom right of this video) as President Trump came up to speak to the NRA in Indiana; the president continued with his speech. pic.twitter.com/PSKhvkPp2K — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 26, 2019

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that Rose appeared to be intoxicated when he was arrested.

Someone threw what appears to be a cell phone onto the stage with POTUS. Surprised security hasn't removed it. A little unnerving… #NRAAM pic.twitter.com/VQ5bI36UuZ — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) April 26, 2019

A source told Fox News that the Secret Service is continuing to investigate whether Rose intended any threat toward President Trump.

Katie Pavlich, a Fox News contributor, tweeted, “A man threw a cell phone on stage when President Trump walked out for his @nra speech. He threw it stage left, while POTUS was closer to stage right. The man hung around up front for a few minutes, carrying Mt. Dew, as POTUS started remarks and then Secret Service removed him.”

Rose Is an Indiana Native Who Is Married With Kids & Works at His Family’s Farm

William Matthew Rose, who uses the name Matt Rose on Facebook, is an Indiana native. He is originally from Rockville, Indiana, and now lives in Marshall, Indiana. Rose is married and has three children, according to family member’s social media pages.

Rose works for his family’s farming business, Rose Brothers Farms/M&M Farms. In 2010, Rose was arrested in Parke County, Indiana, and charged with driving under the influence.

