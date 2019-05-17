Juliana Cote Threatened to ‘Shoot Everyone’ at Elementary School, Cops Say

Juliana Cote is accused of threatening to “shoot everyone” at a nearby elementary school in a Facebook post. Cote, a resident of Tampa, Florida, was taken into custody on May 17, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The press release read, “A Tampa woman is facing charges for making a school-based threat on social media.

Juliana Cote, 26, made a public posting on her Facebook account yesterday with a photograph of a small fake firearm threatening to “shoot everyone” at the nearest elementary school.”

The Hillsborough sheriff said that as soon as deputies were made aware of the post, investigators identified Cote’s residence, close to Egypt Lake Elementary School, and made an arrest. The office said that Cote has admitted to creating the Facebook post. She is facing charges of written threats to commit a mass shooting or terrorism. Cote is being held at Falkenburg Road Jail. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

In her Facebook post, Cote identifies herself as being “unipolar” and a “manic autistic.” Cote adds, “Apparently all us mentally ills are legally allowed to have these types of guns.” On her Facebook bio, Cote says that she studied at the Aveda Institute in Tampa Bay and is a native of Dunedin, Florida. Cote’s latest Facebook post, written after her alleged threat, reads, “Moving to Tampa to live at my new home, the Mental Farm. Its a huge step up haha. I get to live in a princess room with pink walls.”

